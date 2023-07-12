Park Rapids School Board approves tax abatement

The Park Rapids School Board approved a resolution Monday, July 10, granting a property tax abatement for Pinecrest Apartments, to be built on Heartland Lakes Development Commission (HLDC) property on the future Finley Street in Park Rapids.

Business Manager Kent Fritze clarified that the resolution approves the terms of the abatement by identifying the property, sets the duration and amount of the abatement, and finds that the abatement is in the public interest and in keeping with state law.

Pinecrest Apartments are to be a 58-unit, two-building workforce housing development, and HLDC requested a 15-year abatement.

Both the city and Hubbard County have already approved abatements for their portion of the project, Fritze said.

“Advantageous for us? Yes,” he said. “We have a serious lack of housing in Park Rapids, and so when our teachers are coming in, it’s difficult for them to find places to live. … Also, we’re looking at bringing new families in, and each individual student brings a financial impact to us.”

The resolution states that the proposed abatement is “not to exceed” $244,356 including principal and interest, while the increased market value of the workforce housing units is expected to increase the school district’s tax base by about $5.86 million.

Fritze said a tax abatement agreement with HLDC will be handled separately at a later date. He said the agreement will go into details such as how the HLDC will receive the abatement funds.

Hubbard County Administrator Jeff Cadwell said the HLDC hopes to start construction this summer and have the facility ready for occupancy in 12 months.

“The only reason we’re not approving the development agreement tonight,” Cadwell said, is “now we’ve got all the money set aside, we have to find the right authority to lend that second mortgage.

“The primary lender is doing the primary mortgage, but they couldn’t do both because their loaned value was too high, if they owned both of those notes. So, we’re trying to figure out the second one, and as soon as we do, we’ll bring the development agreements back to all three parties to approve.”

School board member Jay Pike’s motion to approve the tax abatement passed 4-1, absent Dana Kocka and with Colter Diekmann opposed. Diekmann declined to comment about the reason for his dissent.