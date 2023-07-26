Park Rapids School Board approves maintenance plan

The Park Rapids School Board on Monday, July 24 approved a 10-year long-term facility maintenance (LTFM) plan, including revenue and expenditure projections for each year.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





Business Manager Kent Fritze said the state requires the plan to be submitted by July 31.

Fritze said the district will receive about $683,000 in LTFM revenues this year, going toward funds that have been saved up for a $3.5 million roof project at Century School.

He said with new construction bringing the age of the school buildings down, the district can expect a decrease in LTFM revenues along with less maintenance costs.

In consent items and general business, the school board:



ADVERTISEMENT

Recognized clay target team members who competed at the state and national levels.

Accepted the resignations of Cathy Parks as a school health specialist, Alicia Norby as a junior high volleyball coach and Joe Morgan as a C-team boys basketball coach.

Hired Mitzi Tkach as an elementary paraprofessional, Jodi Sullivan as a playground supervisor, Alicia Norby as head volleyball coach, Jeremy Nordick as head boys basketball coach and Joe Morgan as a junior varsity boys basketball coach.

Approved Kara Meier as a volunteer volleyball coach.

Heard Bagstad report on union negotiations going forward. On behalf of transportation director Jack Johnson, Bagstad also reported that after a recent bus driver training, there should be enough drivers to cover all routes next year, plus a few substitutes. Also, he said the school will take possession of two new buses in August and may also obtain two lease-returns.

Heard building and grounds director Alan Vanderstad report that during foundation work on the new high school wing, water to the pool and concession stands was shut off and should be back up later in the week. “Currently, (we’re) running a hose to the pool, through the filter system,” he said, “so … it is getting water as the kids go swimming and have their swimming lessons.”

Approved first readings of the 2023-24 elementary, middle school, high school and activities handbooks, coaches manual, and policies regarding student rights and responsibilities, code of conduct and discipline, bullying, overdose medication, mandated reporting of child neglect or physical or sexual abuse, mandated reporting of maltreatment of vulnerable addults, tobacco-free environment and crisis management policy.

Approved second readings of the 2023-24 substitute and employee handbooks.

Approved payments presented for July, totaling $3,698,104.

The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 in the “aquarium” at the Park Rapids Area High School media center.