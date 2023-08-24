Park Rapids Rotary appeals for help with fireworks deficit

The Park Rapids Rotary Club fell $20,000-plus short of its fireworks fundraising goal this year.

A quintessential part of Park Rapids’ Fourth of July celebration – the spectacular fireworks display over the Fishhook River – is solely funded by donations from area businesses and individuals.

“This year’s fundraising letter missed a number of key donors, and our lower than usual contributions reflect that,” said Sue Tomte, club member and fireworks fundraising committee chair. “In addition, expenses increased significantly, among them an increased insurance requirement from Rotary International that also led to a change in show vendors.”

The Park Rapids Rotary Club sponsors the annual fireworks display, which has become one of the largest in Minnesota because of support from hundreds of residents and businesses. Enterprise 2023 file photo

The Rotary Club currently faces two options: raise more money to cover the shortfall or cut back on next year’s show.

“We are hoping the community and past contributors will help us make up the difference rather than diminish the display and leave people disappointed,” said Tomte.

The club has sponsored the fireworks display – contracting with vendors, fundraising and organizing the permits, venue, port-a-potties, security, music/radio coordination and all the behind-the-scenes work – for decades now, according to a news release.

“We understand $20,000 is a heavy lift, but believe the community is up to it,” Rotarian Pat Sullivan said. “After all, the 4th of July fireworks are a tradition and have long been a source of community pride. Every donation – from $5 to $5,000 – is critical this year!”

To make a contribution to the Park Rapids Rotary Foundation Fireworks Fund go to https://parkrapidsrotary.com or mail a check to Park Rapids Rotary Fireworks, PO Box 704, Park Rapids, MN 56470. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) and donations are 100 percent tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

“The community has contributed generously to make the event possible without government funds,” Tomte said. “And the fireworks have become a tradition, drawing thousands of spectators making Park Rapids a destination for Independence Day festivities and family gatherings.”

