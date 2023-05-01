Park Rapids residents injured in crash

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday, April 28 in Helga Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), the accident occurred at approximately 11:43 a.m. on U.S. Hwy. 71 at Shady Ridge Drive when a 2007 Chevy Malibu crossed the centerline and struck a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country.

Road conditions were wet, the MSP reports. Airbags deployed in both vehicles.

The driver of the Malibu was Colton Roderick, 20, of Alexandria. Roderick was transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Also transported to Sanford Bemidji with non-life threatening injuries were the Chrysler’s driver, Ida Steidler, 94, and passenger Susan Steidler, 73, both of Park Rapids.

All three occupants were wearing seat belts during the accident, the report states, and alcohol was not involved.

Also responding to the crash scene were personnel with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Lakeport Fire and Rescue and the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.