Park Rapids releases its 2022 drinking water report

The city of Park Rapids issued the results of monitoring done on its drinking water for the period from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022.

The purpose of this report is to advance consumers’ understanding of drinking water and heighten awareness of the need to protect precious water resources.

The city of Park Rapids provides drinking water to its residents from a groundwater source: two wells ranging from 151 to 166 feet deep, that draw water from the Quaternary Buried Artesian aquifer.

The city works with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to test drinking water for more than 100 contaminants. It is not unusual to detect contaminants in small reports, according to the report. No water supply is ever completely free of contaminants.

Drinking water standards protect Minnesotans from substances that may be harmful to their health.

Learn more by visiting the MDH’s webpage about basics of monitoring and testing drinking Water at https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/factsheet/sampling.html .

MDH provides an assessment of drinking water, including how the city is protecting it, nearby threats and how easily pollution can move into drinking water. This source water assessment can be found at https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/swp/swa or call 651-201-4700 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Contact Dean Christofferson at 218-732-3163 or utility.dept@ci.park-rapids.mn.us with any questions about Park Rapids’ drinking water or for information about opportunities for public participation in decisions that may affect water quality.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sets safe drinking water standards. These standards limit the amounts of specific contaminants allowed in drinking water. This ensures that tap water is safe to drink for most people.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates the amount of certain contaminants in bottled water. Bottled water must provide the same public health protection as public tap water.

Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk.

More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

How to read the table

The table shows the contaminants found last year or the most recent time for which a particular contaminated was sampled. They also show the levels of those contaminants and the EPA’s limits. Substances that were tested for but not found are not included in the tables.

The report states some contaminants are sampled less than once a year because their levels in water are not expected to change from year to year. If found, they would be included in the table with the detection date.

Additional testing may have been done that isn’t included in the Safe Drinking Water Act. To obtain a copy of these results, call the MDH Monday through Friday at 651-201-4700 or 1-800-818-9318.

Some contaminants are monitored regularly throughout the year, and rolling (or moving) annual averages are used to manage compliance. Because of this averaging, there are times where the range of detected test results for the calendar year is lower than the highest average or highest single test result because it occurred in the previous calendar year.