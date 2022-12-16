Park Rapids raises tax levy 3.5%

The Park Rapids City Council on Dec. 13 approved the city’s 2023 property tax levy and general fund budget following a Truth in Taxation hearing.

City Administrator Angel Weasner reported that the proposed levy of $3,035,096 is a 3.5% increase over the 2022 levy, which had itself increased 5% from 2021. She said the 3.5% increase translates to an additional $102,636 for city operations.

Questioned by citizen Joshua Hawn, Weasner noted that the city’s department heads whittled the increase down from the preliminary levy’s 4% increase, proposed in September, and that this was as low as the city could make it.

Weasner projected the levy will provide 53% of the city’s general fund revenues next year, while 36% will come from grants and fees and 11% from local government aid (LGA).

The top areas of expenditure in Park Rapids' 2023 general fund budget are police and fire protection, parks, roads and administration. Contributed / City of Park Rapids

On the expense side, Weasner presented a $4,622,456 general fund budget, with the police department taking the biggest slice at about $1.6 million, followed by parks at $800,000, $470,000 for streets, $450,000 for fire protection and $320,000 for administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

This budget actually decreased by about $903,000 compared to 2022, she said, adding that city staff continue making efforts to receive grant funding for capital projects.

Weasner explained that the tax rate is based on the amount of the levy, divided by the market value of taxable property correlated with the city’s tax capacity.

She noted that Park Rapids had 2,083 households as of the 2020 census, and if the levy were divided evenly between them, each household would pay $1,457 per year or $121 per month in property taxes. However, she said tax rates vary according to each property’s tax classification.

Weasner listed the city services provided in return for that average of $121 per month, including public safety, snow removal, street maintenance, planning and zoning, a building official, and access to parks, a public library, an airport and public transportation.

Weasner also presented a five-year capital improvement plan (CIP), with $1.15 million worth of improvements planned for 2023, $1.4 million for 2024, $4.25 million for 2025, $2.88 million for 2026 and $2 million for 2027. However, she stressed that the numbers for 2024 onward are subject to change at any time.

While acknowledging the city’s efforts to reduce next year’s budget increase, he questioned whether more could have been done. He noted that his home on Discovery Circle increased its market value by 65% this year, and according to a preliminary tax statement, his property taxes are going up about 32%.

He said this type of increase makes it “hard to live in Park Rapids,” and he has wondered whether he should move out of the city.

Mayor Ryan Leckner said the city couldn’t do anything about the rise in property valuation, which was based on a real estate buying frenzy and an adjustment formula dictated by state law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked whether there shouldn’t be a ceiling on how much a property owner’s taxes should be allowed to go up at one time, Leckner and Weasner said that would be up to the state legislature.

Weasner further explained that the total tax on a property cannot legally exceed 1% of its market value, which is then divided between government entities on a percentage basis. She said the city receives 64% of the total taxed on properties in the city.

Council members commiserated with Hawn about the rise in property values, with Liz Stone describing the situation in the last two years as “a ridiculous bidding war.”

Following closure of the hearing, the council approved the levy, budget and CIP by three unanimous votes.