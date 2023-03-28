Park Rapids offering Arbor Day tree giveaway

The Park Rapids Urban Forestry Committee is celebrating Arbor Day this year with a drawing for two trees: a red maple and a Red Splendor flowering crabapple tree.

The winner of each tree giveaway will also receive a self-watering Tree Gator bag. The value of each giveaway exceeds $100.

Property owners within city limits are eligible for the drawing, and the trees must be planted on their property within city limits. To register, sign up at city hall between April 3 and April 27, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or email city.info@ci.park-rapids.mn.us.

Winners will be drawn at 9 a.m. Friday, April 28, and will be contacted to have a photo taken at the time of delivery. Trees will be delivered after the snow melts and the ground is ready for planting.

The committee works to advance urban forestry in the community, including educating the public on tree-related issues and at least one annual activity to raise awareness about tree planting and a healthy urban forest.

ADVERTISEMENT