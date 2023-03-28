99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Park Rapids offering Arbor Day tree giveaway

A drawing will be held April 28 for a red maple and a flowering crabapple tree in celebration of urban forestry.

Park Rapids resident Crystal Brown, center, received a free Japanese tree lilac in the city's 2018 tree giveaway from Cheryle Wilke, chair of the city’s Urban Forestry Committee, and then-City Planner Ryan Mathisrud. (Enterprise file photo)
By Staff reports
Today at 1:36 PM

The Park Rapids Urban Forestry Committee is celebrating Arbor Day this year with a drawing for two trees: a red maple and a Red Splendor flowering crabapple tree.

The winner of each tree giveaway will also receive a self-watering Tree Gator bag. The value of each giveaway exceeds $100.

Property owners within city limits are eligible for the drawing, and the trees must be planted on their property within city limits. To register, sign up at city hall between April 3 and April 27, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or email city.info@ci.park-rapids.mn.us.

Winners will be drawn at 9 a.m. Friday, April 28, and will be contacted to have a photo taken at the time of delivery. Trees will be delivered after the snow melts and the ground is ready for planting.

The committee works to advance urban forestry in the community, including educating the public on tree-related issues and at least one annual activity to raise awareness about tree planting and a healthy urban forest.

By Staff reports
