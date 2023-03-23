Park Rapids man convicted of felony sex crime

Devin Lee Arola Johnson, 20, of Park Rapids was convicted in Hubbard County District Court of one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court records, a juvenile reported to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office in April 2021 that Arola Johnson raped a 14-year-old female.

In October 2022, District Court Judge Erick Schieferdecker sentenced Arola Johnson to 90 days in Hubbard County Jail, with 20 months committed to the Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud stayed for 10 years, and a conditional release after confinement was set for 99 years. He was placed on supervised probation for 10 years, with monitoring by the Hubbard County Probation Office. He also must register as a predatory offender and complete treatment, among other conditions.