Park Rapids man charged with prostitution

Jerry Robert Charles White, 40, of Park Rapids was charged in Hubbard County Court with one felony count of prostitution/hiring or agreeing to hire a 16- to 17-year-old, one felony count of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child or vulnerable adult, and one fifth-degree gross misdemeanor charge of possessing a controlled substance.

According to court records, in Nov. 2022, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Park Rapids Police Department of a harassment complaint. A 17-year-old reported that White was soliciting nude photographs from her and offering to pay for them. She also reported that White sent her a picture of his genitalia.

On Nov. 2, law enforcement obtained a search warrant and White’s phone was seized. He was placed under arrest. During a search of his apartment, law enforcement located a glass smoking device commonly used for smoking methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. Drug paraphernalia was located throughout White’s residence.

The maximum sentence for each felony count is five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

A settlement conference was scheduled for Monday, March 27 and a jury trial on Monday, April 3 at Hubbard County Court.

