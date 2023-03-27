99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Park Rapids man charged with prostitution

The information in this article is from public court records filed at the Hubbard County 9th Judicial Court.

FSA Court gavel 11-13-18
By Staff reports
Today at 3:39 PM

Jerry Robert Charles White, 40, of Park Rapids was charged in Hubbard County Court with one felony count of prostitution/hiring or agreeing to hire a 16- to 17-year-old, one felony count of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child or vulnerable adult, and one fifth-degree gross misdemeanor charge of possessing a controlled substance.

According to court records, in Nov. 2022, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Park Rapids Police Department of a harassment complaint. A 17-year-old reported that White was soliciting nude photographs from her and offering to pay for them. She also reported that White sent her a picture of his genitalia.

On Nov. 2, law enforcement obtained a search warrant and White’s phone was seized. He was placed under arrest. During a search of his apartment, law enforcement located a glass smoking device commonly used for smoking methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. Drug paraphernalia was located throughout White’s residence.

The maximum sentence for each felony count is five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

A settlement conference was scheduled for Monday, March 27 and a jury trial on Monday, April 3 at Hubbard County Court.

