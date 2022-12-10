Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Park Rapids High School construction documents complete

The building additions and improvements are on track for a bid opening in late January 2023, according to project engineer Austin May.

121022.N.PRE.GirlsSwimTeam8745.jpg
Recognized for competing at state at the Dec. 5, 2022 school board meeting were Park Rapids swim team members, front from left: Massie Lee, Mylee Edevold, Coach Todd Fritze, Addison Lauwagie, Lizzie Seifert, Avery Schueller; back row: Allie Rowland, Maya Deshayes and Emma Vrieze.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
December 10, 2022 07:49 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Park Rapids School Board on Monday received a quick update on “Project 309,” the school district’s ongoing suite of facility improvement projects.

121022.N.PRE.CrossCountry8747.jpg
Members of the Park Rapids cross country team were recognized at the Dec. 5, 2022 school board meeting for participating at state, including (front from left) Coach Pat Richard, Blaine Hensel, Logan Maanum; (back row) Ephraim Bervig, Asher Bervig, Eli Bervig, Noah Huot and (not pictured) Morgan Koppelman.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

ICS Project Engineer Austin May reported construction documents for the high school additions and improvements are complete, and ICS is working on a cost estimate and front-end specifications for the project.

Also, May said, construction documents are 75% complete for the parking, pickup and drop-off area at Century School and in progress for the new bus garage, while design development documents are 75% done for the Century School renovations.

He reminded the school board that bid openings are scheduled Jan. 24, 2023 for the high school project, Feb. 7 for the bus garage and Feb. 14 for the Century pickup and drop-off zone, with construction to start in the summer.

In consent items and general business, the school board:

121022.N.PRE.GirlsTennis8752.jpg
Girls tennis coach Brianne Morris and team members Macey Goochey and Mickey Clark were recognized before the Park Rapids School Board on Dec. 5, 2022 for competing at state.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

  • Hired Denise Smith as a Century School custodian.
  • Accepted the resignations of Ellie Kirchner as a paraprofessional, Eva Gruis as a food service worker and Catherine Meyer as a fifth grade teacher.
  • Approved a first reading of an updated policy regarding unpaid meal charges, to include information about the District Angel Fund.
  • Approved a “Pick a Date” fundraiser for the gymnastics team.

The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at the Frank White Education Center.

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
