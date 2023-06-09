Park Rapids gymnastics group seeks school support for new gym

The Park Rapids School Board heard a proposal Monday, June 5, to build a gymnastics facility on school property.

RaNae Doll with Park Rapids Area Gymnastics (PRAG) said the organization is interested in partnering with the school district to build a dedicated gymnastics facility, funded by PRAG but located on school property.

Currently housed in a 3,000-square-foot gym, Doll said, the group is envisioning a 12,000- to 15,000-square-foot, standalone facility costing an estimated $2 million to $2.5 million. This would also open up the current gymnastics space for other school activities.

Doll said this would allow local programs – including high school and club gymnastics and Community Education – to achieve at higher levels and implement safety upgrades.

She also discussed, for comparison, gymnastics facilities in other cities in the area, including a school-owned gym in Alexandria, a city-owned one in Detroit Lakes, private facilities in Bemidji and Grand Rapids, and a building owned by a gymnastics group on Perham school property.

Justin Maaninga with ICS discussed a possible location for the gym at the “rat farm” on the north side of Monico Lane at Helten Avenue, which already has utilities.

Doll envisioned a nonprofit capital campaign to fund construction, seeking individual donations, corporate sponsorships, grants, in-kind donations, fundraisers, a loan from the Midwest Minnesota Community Development Foundation and possibly a charitable gambling license.

She said the gymnastics programs would sustain themselves on a business model based on Community Education and club gymnastics class fees, and fees for birthday parties, gymnastics camps and clinics.

Doll said that according to Community Education director Jill Dickinson, in 2022-23, recreational gymnastics programs for grades 3-6 had 497 registrations, including students who registered for multiple classes. There were also 246 registrations in the Super Tots, Parents and Tots, and introductory-level classes, out of which students can advance to the competitive program.

“For right now, for the rec side, that’s all that we offer because of the space,” said gymnastics coach Jimmy Sanchez said. “That’s all the classes we can fit in. Otherwise, per kids that we have enrolled in just the rec program alone, we could double up on classes offered and still have enough kids that are trying to get into those classes, at all ages, starting from 2 years old up to high school.”

Sanchez said there could also be special-needs gymnastics programs, perhaps in partnership with the Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center. “Around here, those types of individuals don’t have the opportunity for any kind of outlet, physically,” he said.

On the competitive side, he said, school gymnasts have been doing what they can with the space available.

“This summer, some of them are going to train in Perham because of the lack of equipment and space that we have, and they’re skilling out,” he said, adding that there are skills that Park Rapids students haven’t historically worked on that are becoming standard in surrounding gymnastics programs.

Sanchez also suggested that male students may be interested in using gymnastics facilities to learn parkour and ninja warrior skills, which could relate to other sports such as diving. “It would benefit everybody, not just gymnasts specifically,” he said.

He added that at present, the rec classes don’t operate during the winter, when the high school gymnastics team is using the facilities.

PRAG President Brandi Backmann said the group needs to know which direction to take their fundraising.

“If we’re going to be privately owned with private donations, we go down one path. If we’re going to be partnering with the school … part of our funding has to be grant-related.”

She said what PRAG needs to know is whether the school district is willing to partner with them to make the gymnastics facility happen. “We’re at the fork in the road,” she said.

Backmann added that if the gym is built on school grounds, it would have to comply with the same regulations as if the school built it. Sanchez said that club gymnastics has similar rules and even some that go above and beyond school requirements.

The group requested a school board resolution in support of the project, which board chair Sherry Safratowich suggested adding it to the agenda for the school board’s next meeting.