Park Rapids firefighters hosting open house this Saturday, June 10

Several fire safety demonstrations are planned.

Copy of 062222.N.PRE.TouringFDTrucks.jpg
Shiny, red fire engines were open for public tours at the Park Rapids Fire Department’s 19th annual open house on Saturday, June 10.
Enterprise file photo from June 2022
By Staff reports
Today at 3:44 PM

The Park Rapids Fire Department will fling open the fire hall doors for its annual, family-friendly open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 17l.

Several fire safety demonstrations are planned. Families can tour the fire trucks on display.

Face painting, caricatures, dunk tanks and bouncy houses are among the entertainment.

Firefighters are grilling a hot lunch. Freewill donations will be accepted.

By Staff reports
