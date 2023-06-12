Park Rapids firefighters hosting open house this Saturday, June 10

The Park Rapids Fire Department will fling open the fire hall doors for its annual, family-friendly open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 17l.

Several fire safety demonstrations are planned. Families can tour the fire trucks on display.

Face painting, caricatures, dunk tanks and bouncy houses are among the entertainment.

Firefighters are grilling a hot lunch. Freewill donations will be accepted.