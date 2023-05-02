Park Rapids FFA has successful state convention

The Park Rapids FFA brought home multiple awards from the FFA’s state convention April 23-25 in the Twin Cities.

Park Rapids FFA member Emma Vrieze displays her individual first place plaque in the state floriculture competition at the school board's May 1, 2023, meeting. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Park Rapids FFA co-advisors are Ashley Anderson, Stephen Funk and Amber Seibert. Funk reported the chapter’s success to the school board on Monday, May 1.

According to a recap shared by the advisors, the chapter sent 50 students to state this year, including 12 Career Development Event or Leadership Development Event teams; brought home two proficiency awards and five state FFA degrees; and had three members in the state FFA band.

“Our members have been setting high goals this year and working so hard to achieve them,” the advisors wrote. “They are putting Park Rapids on the map.”

Among the chapter’s state achievements:



Eli DeVore shares his state FFA achievements with the Park Rapids School Board on May 1, 2023. DeVore was a finalist for the FFA Star award and the state runner-up in agriculture, food and natural resources (AFNR) sciences. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Park Rapids Chapter received a Superior Chapter award.

Eli DeVore was an FFA Star finalist and state runner-up in agriculture, food and natural resources (AFNR) sciences.

Maria Wagner, Hailey Kimball, Eli DeVore, Allison Offerdahl and Jillian Neubauer earned their state FFA degrees, the highest honor the state can bestow.

The floriculture team of Janae Torma, Maria Wagner, Emma Vrieze and Jillian Neubauer placed second in the state, with Vrieze taking first place individually. Funk said Menahga’s team beat them by six points to qualify for nationals.

Nora Bolton, Isabel Nevala, Bella Vinge, Emma Berghuis and Natalie Berghuis placed fourth in companion animal veterinary science.

Anna Eckmann, Lyvia Livermore, Anna Danker and Madysen Maninga placed seventh in milk quality and products.

Emma may, Danielle Sather, Anika Kietzman, and Aiden Bera placed eighth in forestry.

Allie Rowland, Hailey Kimball, Brooke Kritzeck and Mackenzie Hagen placed ninth in nursery/landscape.

Dawson Dahring, Matt Dahring, Morgan Stone, and Cynthia Shultz placed 13th in crops.

Tyler Hillukka, Eli DeVore, Matt Neubauer and Addy DeVore placed 15th in fish and wildlife.

Aracely Martina Quixan Gutierrez earned a silver rating with her speech on immigration struggle.

Kayla Winter, Makenzie Mack, Kimberly Ohm and Kylee Becker earned bronze in age sales.

Kaycee Tischer and Carver Laturnus earned bronze in soils.

Levi Trygstad, Eli Gieske, Bo Pike and Cesar Gutierrez earned bronze in meat evaluation.

Vivian Harju, Macy Goochey, Halle Landstrom, Kaden Gartner and Kiera Demoret earned bronze in farm business management.

Levi Trygstad, Harmony Trygstad and Vivian Guida played in the state FFA band.