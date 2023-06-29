Park Rapids drafting cannabis moratorium

The Park Rapids City Council, absent council members Liz Stone and Bob Wills, workshopped a proposed cannabis moratorium on Tuesday, June 27.

City Administrator Angel Weasner explained that under new state laws regulating full-potency marijuana products, a city can put a local moratorium or licensing requirement into effect until Jan. 1, 2025.

“That way it gives us an opportunity to change our zoning and determine where the best location for these businesses may be,” she said.

Questioned by council member Joe Christensen, city staff confirmed that for every population of 12,500, counties must permit at least one cannabis business.

Christensen said if it’s outside the city, the council doesn’t have to worry about it. However, Weasner said something needs to be in place as the city grows.

Meanwhile, she said Hubbard County must have at least one cannabis retailer, “but currently, the county will be exploring having two licenses.”

Weasner urged putting the moratorium in place until it legally has to be removed, so the city can work with the county on this. Meanwhile, she said, the city’s planning commission will discuss suitable locations for a cannabis business.

Rapids Spirits Liquor Store Manager Scott Olson said the state probably won’t be ready to issue recreational cannabis retail licenses until January 2025.

Selling at Rapids Spirits?

Weasner and Olson also discussed having Rapids Spirits serve as a seller. Olson presented images of cannabis products on display, including gummies, sodas and pretzels.

THC gummies are among the product lines that Rapids Spirits Manager Scott Olson suggested could be sold at Park Rapids' municipal liquor store. Contributed / Scott Olson

According to Olson’s handout, cannabinoids THC and CBD may not be combined with an alcoholic beverage; THC is limited to 5 mg servings and containers of up to two servings; packaged products may contain up to 50 mg; and purchasers must be 21 years of age or older. Also, starting July 1, sales will be subject to sales taxes totaling 16.875%.

Olson noted that until the new law passed, a municipal off-sale couldn’t legally sell cannabis products. Now that the law has changed, he said, one of his vendors has presented him with a 22-page catalog.

“My question is, do you want us to venture into the low-potency part?”

Asked about liability, Olson said the city’s insurance provider has agreed to cover it for low potency but hasn’t decided about THC products. He said the rules would be similar for alcohol sales, such as no consumption on the premises.

“This is going to get interesting,” said Christensen, to which Olson enthusiastically agreed.

It’s ‘a mess’

Another issue, Weasner said, will be credit cards. Olson said that with written approval, the store’s credit card processor will take payment for low-potency products, but because marijuana is still federally illegal and banks are federally insured, some credit card processors won’t touch it, or they’re charging higher fees due to the increased risk.

Besides cannabis edibles, Olson hinted that CBD sparkling water and THC soda could be a product line carried at Rapids Spirits. Contributed / Scott Olson

“So, it would be cash-only, if that is the case,” said Olson, acknowledging that the state “made a mess” with its legislation.

He also presented a sample ordinance from Battle Lake, noting that the city would have to change a long-standing ordinance to allow cannabinoids to be sold at the municipal liquor store.

Regarding choosing what products to market in the store, Olson called it an unknown and said he will have to work with vendors to decide what products will and won’t sell.

“None of this stuff is cheap,” he said, noting that a four-pack of canned sparkling water could go for $20.

He said he is talking to his counterparts in other cities about how the new product category is selling. “It’s not something that, if you said we’re interested, that I’m going to do tomorrow,” he said. “We might not be ready to do anything for three months.”

Christensen said he would feel more comfortable discussing this when all council members were present.

Olson said beverage companies are ready to jump on board, as soon as recreational cannabis is legalized nationwide. Currently, 23 states allow it. Meanwhile, he said, one of the store’s biggest wholesalers recently invested in a California company that makes the products.

He described a new line of products that include “Minnesota-made, vegan, all of the types of things that are, if you want to say, current right now. There’s an interest.”

He said he would want to keep cannabis beverages in a separate cooler from alcohol products, and edibles behind the counter.

Weasner said she would bring the topic to the council’s next work session to “give you an idea of what we’re hearing and what’s going on.”

Meanwhile, Weasner asked council members if they would agree to pursuing a moratorium, saying she could bring a first reading of the ordinance before them in July. Council members agreed.