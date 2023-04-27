Park Rapids Council workshops lockbox, PUD proposals

The Park Rapids City Council reached a consensus Tuesday, April 25 to develop a commercial lockbox ordinance.

Fire Chief Joe Carlson asked the city to draft an ordinance requiring business owners to provide a lockbox with a key to allow firefighters to enter the building after hours.

“It’s a little vault that you’ve probably seen on the outside of a lot of buildings in town,” said Carlson. “The hospital, etc., all have these. The three chiefs and one of our engines has a lockbox in it that we all have keys to, where we can get in and gain access to businesses, so we don’t have to rake doors or wait extended periods of time for keyholders in the middle of the night.”

Carlson said the lockboxes have been well-received by business owners who have them, and several business owners have them on order.

“The cost is a lot less than it would be for a broken door,” he said, “and then we have to secure the door afterwards if we do have to forcibly enter.”

Carlson said there is currently a “hodgepodge” of lockboxes, including some that require a code to be entered. He said this type works fine for the business owner, because “when they need a key, they’ll go get it, and then when I need it, it’s not there.”

He said the ordinance would create some uniformity, and suggested applying the standard to new businesses and remodels over a similar threshold of value to what would require a sprinkler system to be installed.

City Administrator Angel Weasner said city staff could draft ordinance language for review by the city attorney, a public hearing and passage upon two readings by the city council.

Planned unit development

Weasner proposed adding a zoning district to city code for a planned unit development (PUD).

She said this would create flexibility to allow high-density commercial and residential development, such as row houses or a strip mall.

She described a PUD as an overlay that would allow multiple units with “zero lot lines,” allowing properties to be separated by a common wall with no property-line setback.

“Each tenant could own the strip of land in their part of the building,” she said. “So you could have three owners attached by walls.”

Weasner said developing the zoning district would lie outside the scope of normal planning duties per the city’s contract with Hometown Planning.

However, she asked City Planner Ben Oleson for an estimate of what it would cost to do this outside his contract, and he told her the anticipated cost would be $2,160. Including legal fees, Weasner estimated a maximum cost of $3,000.

She said Oleson showed her an example of ordinance language regarding PUDs in Alexandria.

“I believe it’s the right option,” she said. “I like the flexibility that it would provide, because it’s not set to just one specific area. It could be applied anywhere in the entire city.”

Weasner suggested this could help with the proposed housing subdivision in the Career Path neighborhood, allowing the city to maintain its minimum requirement for 100-foot lot widths but with three separately-owned units in the same building. This will allow more high-density development, she said.

Mayor Ryan Leckner added that lenders will also be happy with this concept, providing a legal way for people to own smaller units of property.

Other items

Weasner also received the council’s consensus to work toward amending city code so that permits for special vehicles, such as golf carts, can be administratively approved rather than requiring council approval.

She also suggested changing city code to allow fee schedules, including airport hangar rental rates, to be updated by an annual resolution rather than requiring an ordinance change.

She said this would save costs, such as legal fees, posting a public hearing and having to approve two ordinance readings each time.

Items for the council to discuss at future workshops include an update of the city’s special assessment policy and bonding for street projects – both planned for after the Fair Avenue project is closed out – and applying to the State Legislature for approval of a city sales tax.

Weasner said they’ll look at the sales tax issue in the fall, with a Jan. 31, 2024, deadline to submit the proposal to the state.

This year, she said, about 38 cities submitted requests for a local option sales tax to the state, and at one point it looked like the Legislature was going to deny them all. She said she wanted to wait and see what they decide before the current session ends.

Council members also discussed several dates for a joint work session with the Park Rapids Planning Commission. Weasner said the commission desires the joint meeting to discuss a policy for handling requests for an ordinance change, as well as guidance regarding cargo containers, the definition of impervious driveways and the city’s sign ordinance.

The council agreed to join the planning commission at the latter’s regular meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, May 8 at city hall.