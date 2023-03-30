Park Rapids Council looks at bonding options for Fair Ave.

The Park Rapids City Council discussed options March 28 for issuing $2,925,000 in bonds to finance street and utility improvements on Fair Avenue.

In a council workshop, Managing Director Jessica Green with Northland Public Finance presented options for servicing the bonds on a 15-year and a 20-year schedule.

Although the city’s current bond rating is yet to be determined, Green said that, as of its last bond issue, the city had a Standard & Poor’s (S&P) rating of AA- and the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA) will provide an enhanced rating of AAA.

“What that means is that the PFA would provide a guarantee on the bonds,” said Green, meaning “they’re a bit more attractive to investors.”

She explained the enhancement allows the PFA to step in and make bond payments if the city is unable to make its payments, with the understanding that the city will pay it back.

Regarding uses of funds for the project, Green noted a total expected project cost of about $4.8 million, plus a 1.7% underwriter’s discount for the bond, issuance costs and a “rounding amount” for a total of $4,875,000. She explained this rounding is due to bonds being issued in $500,000 shares.

Besides the bonds’ par amount at $2.925 million, Green reported, funding sources for the project include a $1.25 million state grant, $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds and $500,000 out of cash reserves.

15 or 20 years?

With a 15-year term, Green projected an average debt service cost of $263,000 per year, which the city will pay out of utility billing and special assessment revenues.

On a 20-year repayment schedule, she said, the average debt service cost will be about $220,000 per year, at a higher interest rate than the 15-year bonds.

“With the longer term, you end up paying more over time,” said Green. “Overall debt service, I believe, is around $475,000 in additional costs, just because that principal isn’t being amortized as quickly as on the 15-year term. But we certainly understand that it makes the payment a bit more palatable by stretching it out over the longer term.”

Green said it is assumed the city will levy over $1.1 million in special assessment revenue to benefiting property owners over a 20-year period. So, even if the city goes with the 15-year option, it will continue collecting on those assessments for the full 20 years.

In discussion with the council, City Administrator Angel Weasner recommended the 15-year option, while financing the special assessments over 20 years.

“We can handle it,” she said. “It does lower the cost for all of us. We’re not paying so much interest.”

Council members voiced consent.

Asked what the interest rate will be like, Green said this won’t be known until sale day.

“In these scenarios, we have built in a cushion of 50 basis points,” she added. “We’re certainly hoping that (the numbers presented) are overshooting what the interest rates will be, but of course, the market’s been quite volatile.”

With the PFA enhancement helping to make the package attractive to investors, Green said, “I think the bonds will do well.”

What comes next

Presenting upcoming events related to the bond issue, Green proposed bringing a resolution to the council’s April 11 meeting authorizing the bond sale, as well as to apply to the PFA for the rating enhancement, which has a $500 application fee.

She also projected holding the S&P rating call on April 13, receiving the rating by May 1, holding the sale the morning of May 9 and having the council consider awarding the bond that same evening.

“At that point, the (interest) rates are locked in,” Green said. “So, if the market moves the next day, you still have the rates that the bonds were sold the morning of May 9.”

According to Green’s proposed calendar, bond sale proceeds should become available June 8.

Council members voiced a consensus to move forward with the 15-year plan.