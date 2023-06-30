Park Rapids Council lets home overdue for utilities off the hook

The Park Rapids City Council on Tuesday, July 27, considered allowing five properties in the city to delay connecting to city water and sewer utilities.

“City code requires that if there is the ability for a residential parcel to hook up to the water and sewer, they need to do that within a three-year time period,” Weasner explained. “There is one parcel that we have been in contact with, and we actually were moving forward with the whole process, but the (cost) to hook up is approximately $50,000.”

In addition to the current home, located south of Charles Street on Henrietta Avenue North, this situation also affects four vacant parcels opposite the home along a Walmart entrance drive.

City Engineer Jon Olson explained that when the four undeveloped lots were platted, they were slated for commercial development, and water and sewer were not extended.

In order to serve the home that is past-due for connection, he said, the engineering plan called for digging across Charles Street and an easement across a neighboring parcel that wraps around the north side of the residence. “It is a pretty big undertaking,” said Olson.

As for the four undeveloped parcels, Olson said the city could use a directional drill to put in water service but he saw no good way to connect them to the sewer.

Weasner and Olson suggested deferring the hookup requirement until there is a utility project in the area or until the home’s septic system fails.

“We will not be forcing them to do it,” said Weasner, noting that if the home’s septic system does fail, it will likely be most cost-effective to connect to utility sewer at that time.

“At some point in time, the city probably should look at doing a little improvement project to get those parcels served,” said Olson.

Weasner noted that someone was looking at buying one of the commercial parcels, but they were concerned about not having water.

Mayor Ryan Leckner said he has seen a “sold” sign on the site, which Olson said may prompt the buyer to work with the city planning department toward a solution.

Weasner said she would bring a resolution about waiving the connection to the council’s next meeting.

Strategic planning

Council members also discussed setting a date for a strategic planning workshop.

Weasner noted two new council members have been seated since the city’s previous round of strategic planning, and many of the goals set at that time have been met. She suggested having one or two work sessions after one of the council’s regular meetings in September.

Weasner said this will provide time to add line-items to the budget for new initiatives, which can be removed from the budget until Dec. 13 if the council decides not to move forward with them.

Items identified for discussion at future city council workshops include Board of Equalization training, a preliminary 2024 budget and property tax levy, special assessment policy, local option sales tax and an annual presentation by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities.