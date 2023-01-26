STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Park Rapids Council approves ALDI conditional use permit

The grocery store chain plans to break ground this spring on a 20,664-square foot location.

012823.N.PRE.RyanAnderson9661.jpg
Civil Engineer Ryan Anderson with ISG, representing the applicant for a conditional use permit to build an Aldi's grocery store at 1310 1st St. E., asks the Park Rapids City Council on Jan. 24, 2023 to remove two of the conditions recommended by the city's planning commission before approving the CUP. With him is his colleague, Eli Abnet.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
January 26, 2023 12:19 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Park Rapids City Council approved a conditional use permit (CUP) Tuesday for ALDI to build a 20,664-square foot grocery store at 1310 1st St. E.

City Planner Ben Oleson reported the city’s planning commission on Jan. 12 recommended council approval for the CUP with nine conditions.

However, Civil Engineer Ryan Anderson with ISG, the applicant on behalf of ALDI, said they first looked at building a store in Park Rapids a couple years ago, but it was “put on pause on our end” at that time. Late last year, they revisited the idea, and the project has moved forward since then.

“We are excited to be in this community, and excited to break ground once the snow melts,” he said.

He added that ALDI proposed to build a 6-foot privacy fence along the property line to prevent visibility, trash and foot traffic from intruding on neighbors’ property. He said they perceived this appeased neighborhood concerns raised at the planning meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Anderson asked the council to strike two conditions from the CUP, which would have restricted the hours for the store to operate and to receive deliveries to between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Asked why the applicant objected to these conditions, Anderson said the conditions aren’t unreasonable, and they actually conform to ALDI’s current operating hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with delivery trucks “typically” arriving during that same time range.

However, he said ALDI prefers its hours not to be restricted. He noted their distribution hub is in Faribault, which is far enough away to raise the possibility of unforeseen delays. Hinting that ALDI is buying, not leasing, the property and plans to invest in the community for 30 years or longer, he said, “they just don’t want to be hampered with a site or conditions that could impact the way they run their business in the future.”

Council member Joe Christensen asked whether ALDI typically has late-night deliveries; Anderson said no. Christensen also asked whether drivers could deliver without store employees present, to which Anderson said not usually, but ALDI would like the flexibility.

Council members discussed the difficulty of ensuring the Faribault-to-Park Rapids delivery route doesn’t fall behind schedule.

Council member Liz Stone questioned whether the city holds Hugo’s and Coborns to similar restrictions.

Ultimately, Stone made a motion to approve the CUP, omitting the two conditions. The motion passed unanimously.

Workforce housing tax abatement

The council consented to the process of creating a workforce housing tax abatement program in support of a proposed 58-unit apartment project on land currently owned by the Hubbard County Housing and Redevelopment Authority. The resolution estimates that the abatement will generate a value of approximately $298,243 over a 15-year period with a 1% annual increase to the project’s assessed value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bylaw and policy changes

The council also approved an amendment to the planning commission’s bylaws, recommended by the commission at its Jan. 12 meeting.

According to Oleson, the changes included:

  • the date of the commission’s monthly meetings – changing to the second Monday of each month.
  • membership on the commission – now requiring at least three of the five members to be city residents, with the remaining seats open to residents or the non-resident owner of a business in the city. 
  • changing the title of the staff member serving as secretary to the commission to the planning administrative assistant of the city planner.

After some discussion about the membership requirement, Stone made a motion to approve the bylaw change with the additional requirement that non-resident members reside in Hubbard County or an adjacent county.
The council also debated a proposed policy for posting openings on city commissions, committees and boards.

Some of the discussion involved where, and for how long, openings should be posted on the city’s website, with City Administrator Angel Weasner advising council members that the website is currently being upgraded to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Weasner summarized the changes, saying there is “a lot of ease coming” to users of the site.

Stone made the motion to approve the policy, striking language allowing applicants to be interviewed electronically. Mayor Ryan Leckner noted that if a situation like COVID-19 arises, the council can loosen the requirement for in-person interviews.

In consent items and general business, the council:

  • Awarded a $900 tree bid for the city’s nursery stock to Flying W Gardens.
  • Paid Baycom, Inc. $8,686 to replace five heavy-duty police squad computers.
  • Paid Northland Securities, Inc. $2,150 for the annual Securities and Exchange Commission annual continuing disclosure filing and to reimburse county auditor’s certificate fees for 2021.
  • Paid Widseth, Smith, and Nolting $6,925 for rental inspection fees in 2021 ($1,455) and 2022 ($5,470).
  • Acknowledged donations to the city between Jan. 10-17, totaling $60.
  • Approved payables totaling $38,840 and prepaids totaling $132,392.

The city council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at city hall.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
012823.N.PRE.NewPRPoliceOfficers9637.jpg
Local
Appel presents new officers, lifesaving award
Three Park Rapids Police Officers were sworn in before the city council on Jan. 24, and two received medals for saving a life last summer.
January 25, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Local
Thompson gives city leaders a heads-up on new housing
January 13, 2023 11:17 AM
Local
Bid awarded to rebuild Depot Park tennis courts
January 12, 2023 02:21 PM
Local
New Park Rapids council members Little, Christensen go to work
January 12, 2023 01:07 PM

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDSGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSPARK RAPIDS CITY COUNCIL
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What To Read Next
012823.N.PRE.PRSchoolBoard9435.jpg
Local
New grant may help Park Rapids ‘grow your own school psych’
The school board learned Jan. 23 that the district is part of a group of districts partnering in a $3.8 million DHS grant to increase mental health services in the schools.
January 26, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
CrashReport.png
Local
One injured when semi drags pickup in Park Rapids
A Menahga man was hospitalized Jan. 25 after his F-350 collided with a semi trailer that failed to yield while turning onto U.S. Hwy. 71.
January 26, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
CrashReport.png
Local
Three injured in vehicle rollover
A driver and two juvenile passengers from Colorado were sent to the hospital in Bemidji after a Jan. 25 rollover in Farden Township.
January 26, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
CenturySchoolEntrance4642.jpg
Local
Falling interest rates brighten outlook for PR Schools’ bond sale
An investment advisor's pre-sale report suggests favorable bond rates, if interest rates continue trending downward through Feb. 6.
January 26, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish