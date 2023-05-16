99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Park Rapids class of ’23 takes walk at Century School

Approximately 119 graduates are expected to walk again on May 28.

Carlos Bauer gives a "thumbs up" while walking in Park Rapids Area High School's annual senior walk on May 16, 2023, through the halls at Century School, as elementary students lining the hallway cheer this year's graduates.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 6:39 PM
052023.N.PRE.KindergartenMarch3065.jpg
Kindergartners sporting paper graduation caps took a walk through the hallways May 16, 2023, at Century School. The future high school class of 2035 graduates from kindergarten on May 25.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

The caps and gowns were out in force for the first time this spring Tuesday, May 16 when the Park Rapids Area High School (PRAHS) class of 2023 took a victory lap of Century School.

Cheered by elementary and middle school students, the graduating seniors walked the hallways of their old school, accompanied by the “Pomp and Circumstance” march. Then they posed for a group photo before heading back to the high school for a pep fest.

Meanwhile, the future PRAHS class of 2035 took their own walk in paper caps designed to resemble graduation caps, anticipating next week’s kindergarten graduation.

A little later, eighth graders approaching the end of their time at Century took a similar walk at the high school.

Graduation for the kindergartners will be Thursday afternoon, May 25 in the Century gymnasium.

The high school graduation ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28 on Vern Weekly Field, weather permitting, or in the high school gym.

052023.N.PRE.Classof2023Group3103.jpg
The Park Rapids Area High School class of 2023 robed up May 16, 2023, for a visit to Century School. Principal Jeff Johnson told the school board on May 15 that 119 students are walking in the graduation on May 28.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
