Park Rapids city staff reports 2022 successes

City department heads gave reports on their work during 2022 at a Park Rapids City Council workshop on Jan.24.

The agenda for the workshop highlighted city staff’s successes during the past year.

City Clerk Berit Score reported:



She used technology to better organize records in her office and information presented to the council. She advocated moving toward electronic packets to save paper.

She turn permit applications into fillable PDF documents, making it possible for applicants to fill them out on their computer.

She re-organized the city polling place for the 2022 election and helped with healthcare voting at the Heritage Living Center. “That was a good experience,” she said, “helping people with absentee voting and explaining that process.”

Mary Thompson, executive director with Heartland Lakes Development Commission, reported via City Administrator Angel Weasner that within the past couple of years:

They purchased a 20-acre parcel to create an additional housing subdivision.

They helped distribute $1.8 million in federal and $417,000 in state funding to over 100 organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and helped Park Rapids set up a COVID loan fund for impacted businesses.

They began administering the city’s revolving loan fund, which has made loans to two new businesses.

They received $75,000 in federal funding to develop the Hangar coworking space, relocated the HLDC’s offices to the old municipal liquor store building and provided office space for Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program.

They received Main Street Revitalization grant funds totaling $450,000 to help businesses in the city and county renovate their buildings. Eight businesses have been awarded funding to-date.

They distributed $46,600 to provide scholarships and startup grants for people interested in starting a career in childcare or a childcare business.

They provided technical assistance to more than 90 people regarding business planning, startups, access to capital, site location and workforce development.

They co-sponsored a career expo involving 50 businesses and 450 attendees.

Public Works Superintendent Scott Burlingame reported:

Greg Mackenzie was hired in 2022 as a sewer and water worker. Hired in 2021 were Kindra Hoffman for the street department, Austin Thelen as a street department mechanic and Steve Malm as a building maintenance employee. They are currently advertising for a part-time weekend rounds employee.

Construction was completed on an airport terminal area taxilane area and future T-hangar site. They also purchased an airport plow truck, replaced furnaces, lighting and a heating system, and are looking for grant opportunities to rehab the terminal building.

They replaced the library’s heating and cooling controls, replaced two city hall rooftop units and a vehicle lift, and purchased a new, one-ton pickup with a plow.

Also via Weasner, City Engineer Jon Olson reported:

Completing Career Path street and utility improvements last year, and gearing up for Fair Avenue improvements.

Finalizing a road maintenance agreement with Todd Township and clarifying land ownership for water and sewer easements on East River Road.

Redesigning and successfully bidding out the Depot Park tennis court replacement.

Starting a lead and copper water line survey.

Starting work with Hubbard County on a cooperative project on County 1, tentatively scheduled for 2025.

Starting work with the Minnesota Department of Transportation on rehab and upgrades for 1st Street (State Hwy. 34) and the first eight blocks of Park Avenue (U.S. Hwy. 71), slated for 2029.

Starting work on easements for Baywood Drive improvements.

Fire Chief Joe Carlson reported that in 2022:

The city’s fire department responded to 132 fire calls, the most they’ve ever had to his knowledge. Nine members attended 100 or more of those calls.

Two members retired and three openings were filled.

About 185 children were reached by the department’s fire prevention education.

Members increased their joint training with their mutual aid partners and first responders, and they added grain bin rescue, confined space trench rescue and high-angle rope rescue to their repertoire.

They placed 64 Red Cross smoke detectors, plus some privately donated ones, free of charge in low-income, disabled veterans’ and elderly people’s homes.

Rapids Spirits Manager Scott Olson reported that during 2022:

The liquor store’s sales kept pace with 2021, which had increased significantly over 2019. Meanwhile, store staff made space in the store for shifting product lines while continually evaluating how items were performing.

In the store’s gross sales, wine increased 0.25%; spirits increased 1.8%; and beer, the largest category, went down. Olson noted that wine is the most profitable, spirits are second and beer is the most competitive category.

Staff faced challenges with vendors not being able to fill orders. Olson said he sometimes made this up by working his contacts with other Minnesota vendors, but he was limited to what was available with Minnesota-registered wholesalers.

While operating under COVID-safety protocols, the store had no COVID-related staffing issues. They hired one employee and had one leave.

The store averaged 120,000 customer transactions per year over the past three years, or 390 per day.

They had no staff injuries, and although one customer fell in the parking lot, there was no injury claim.

As a lasting impact of COVID, some people shifted from regularly going to bars and restaurants to buying at an off-sale and staying at home. “Premixed cocktails are probably our biggest growing category right now,” Olson said.

Regarding city administration, Weasner reported that during the past year: