Park Rapids City Council OKs pre-annexation utility hookup

The Park Rapids City Council agreed Tuesday, June 13 to connect a parcel in Todd Township to city water and sewer utilities, pending annexation of the property at the owners’ request.

According to City Administrator Angel Weasner, the owners at 113 Western Ave. N. had petitioned the city for annexation and were asking to hook up during the process.

Weasner said the reason is that the owners are having issues with nitrate levels. “The annexation process is, generally, close to 90 days or longer,” she said, “depending on the process and the judge, and if Todd Township has any concerns. So it may be a longer process, and they’re just asking for the ability to hook up while that annexation is happening.”

As of Wednesday, June 14, the Hubbard County Property Viewer (hubbardcounty.maps.arcgis.com) identified the property owners as James and Pamela Girtz.

Council member Liz Stone’s motion to approve the request passed 4-0, absent council member Tim Little.

Council business in brief

In consent items and general business, the council:



Heard Weasner announce that city offices will be closed Monday, June 19 for the Juneteenth holiday.

Heard Rapids Spirits manager Scott Olson report that May was the liquor store’s third best ever, “second if you exclude 2021, which was unusual because of COVID. We were up 8.4% compared to 2022.”

Heard Public Works Superintendent Scott Burlingame report some unexpected expenses are coming, as repairing the library’s air conditioner will likely be expensive.

Gave full-time Rapids Spirits clerk Robyn Capistrant a wage increase to the 15-year step at $23.99 per hour.

Gave part-time Rapids Spirits clerk Colleen Taylor a wage increase to the 36-month step at $18.86 per hour.

Paid Kuechle Underground, Inc., $650,192 for work on the Fair Avenue reconstruction project.

Paid Apex Engineering $27,198 for work on the Depot Park tennis courts and Fair Avenue reconstruction projects.

Paid Aquacide Company $6,282 for liquid herbicide and liquid algaecide for the sewer pond.

Paid Ferguson Waterworks $11,702 for spring supplies, including 30 water meters.

Paid F.I.R.E. $1,500 for a live burn simulator held on May 31. Reimbursement forms will be submitted to the Minnesota Board of Firefighter Training and Education.

Paid Hawkins, Inc. $1,865 for water treatment chemicals.

Paid Med Compass $2,805 for 25 fire department SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) medical exams and quantitative fit testing for 26 firefighters.

Paid MVI $1,419 for an irrigator repair.

Paid Neo Electrical Solutions, LLC, $2,485 for a contracted, semi-annual inspection of the municipal airport’s MALSR (medium intensity approach light system with runway alignment indicator lights).

Paid RDO Equipment Co. $6,937 for parts needed to repair a road grader.

Paid SLL, Inc., $25,079 for the second of two payments for 2023 property evaluations.

Paid Steve’s Tire Service $2,155 to repair irrigator tires and airport truck tires and for tire demo.

Paid TKDA $3,639 for work on the airport terminal area taxilanes construction project.

Called for public hearings at the council’s next meeting for a proposed liquor license at 18081 169th Ave. (Bogey’s) and a variance request to allow for a minor subdivision of an unsewered lot with a lot less than 200 feet wide at 320 Career Path (Salvage Depot).

Recognized donations to the city June 5-7, totaling $5,385, including $5,000 to the Depot Park tennis courts project. Other donations went to the public library and the Fish Hook Lake and River aquatic invasive species fund.

Approved memoranda of agreement with Law Enforcement Labor Services locals 403 (patrol) and 488 (sergeants), Minnesota Teamsters local 320 and United Food & Commercial Workers local 1189.

Authorized staff to execute a Minnesota Department of Transportation airport maintenance and operation grant contract.

Authorized staff to advertise for summer help for the public works department.

Approved payables totaling $122,380 and prepaids totaling $812,648.

The city council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at city hall, following a 5:30 p.m. workshop.