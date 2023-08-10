Park Rapids City Council joins tax abatement agreement

The Park Rapids City Council approved a tax abatement agreement Tuesday, Aug. 8, supporting a Heartland Lakes Development Commission (HLDC) workforce housing project.

The agreement pledges up to $890,144 over 15 years out of the property taxes on the parcel toward construction of the two-building, 58-unit Pinecrest Apartments on Finley Street, east of Walmart.

City Administrator Angel Weasner explained that the project’s second mortgage will be a loan out of the county’s local housing trust fund. According to the council’s resolution, the total loan amount is $1,031,526.

“In June and October, when we receive our funds” from the tax levy, Weasner explained, “we will calculate what they are and we will return a check to the county for our portion of the city taxes for just that one parcel, and that will help pay down the debt that is owed to the housing trust fund.”

She noted that the school district and the county are supplying similar tax abatements to the project.

Council member Liz Stone made a motion to approve the resolution, and it passed 5-0.

In related business, the council approved an amended resolution subdividing an approximately 20-acre parcel east of Walmart into two parcels for the HLDC’s Pinecrest Apartments project. One parcel will be 3.87 acres and the other 15.87 acres, with a variance allowing a private driveway to be built through an existing ingress/egress easement rather than a public road on the condition that related planning and zoning amendments are approved and that adequate calcium chloride is used to control dust.

In consent items and general business, the council:



Called for a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 22, regarding having an assessment at 513 2nd St. W. certified to the Hubbard County assessor.

Heard Weasner report the Fair Avenue project is going well and contractors expect to lay down more blacktop in the next few weeks. She also discussed an upcoming audit of city finances and the budgeting process getting underway, with a preliminary property tax levy to be set at the council’s Sept. 26 meeting.

Heard Rapids Spirits liquor store manager Scott Olson report that year-to-date sales are currently running about 1% behind 2022. “As expected with our nice, hot, dry weather,” he said, “we’ve sold about 41,000 pounds of ice so far this year.”

Heard council member Tim Little report that the library board is working on fixing the building’s heating and cooling systems. “We had 163 people at the (July 7) parking lot party, and they have more programs going on through August,” he said.

Paid Kuechle Underground, Inc. $368,402 for work on the Fair Avenue reconstruction project.

Paid Apex Engineering $92,474 for work on the Depot Park tennis court reconstruction and the Fair Avenue street and utility projects.

Paid David Drown Associates, Inc., $4,000 for completing and filing the city’s 2022 tax increment financing reports, involving six accounts.

Paid F.I.R.E. $1,800 for a live burn training held on July 29, with reimbursement to be requested from the Minnesota Board of Firefighter Training and Education.

Paid Hawkins, Inc. $5,766 for water treatment chemicals.

Paid Hoffman Electric, Inc., $4,194 for emergency repair of street lights along CSAH 15.

Paid MacQueen Equipment $2,149 to replace the master discharge gauge on the fire department’s Engine 1.

Paid MacQueen Equipment/Emergency $15,060 for five sets of firefighter turnout gear.

Paid the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority $98,817 for principal and interest due on general obligation bonds.

Paid Peterson Sheet Metal $1,203 to install a thermostat for the return air duct of the public library’s rooftop unit, to manage temperatures after compressor wires melted and the terminals leaked.

Paid Steve’s Tire Service $2,034 for two irrigator tires, two tubes, two airport tractor tires, a service call and tire demo.

Amended a previous resolution approving longevity pay to full-time Police Officer Andrew McFarlane, making his wage $35.43 per hour, effective July 23.

Approved a leave of absence for volunteer firefighter Andrew Carmichael, up to 12 weeks.

Approved the final reading of an interim ordinance prohibiting cannabis businesses from operating within the city. This prohibition expires no later than Jan. 1, 2025, and does not affect businesses selling only edible cannabinoid products, sales of edibles at an exclusive liquor store or businesses lawfully operating under the Medical Cannabis Program by July 1, 2023.

Approved payables totaling $294,959 and prepaids totaling $235,347.

The city council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at city hall.