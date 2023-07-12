Park Rapids City Council grants liquor license for embattled club

The Park Rapids City Council granted Gregory Parsons’s request Tuesday, July 11 to transfer One More Club’s on-sale liquor license from 1400 1st St. E. to 1012 Birch St.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





The decision followed a denial of Parson’s application for a liquor license at the Birch Street address in November 2022 and a public hearing on June 13, after which a resolution to deny the transfer request was tabled to allow city officials to seek legal advice.

A resolution prepared by city staff would have denied the request for the same reasons the license was denied in November: A Minnesota statute prohibits selling liquor within 1,000 feet of an institution supervised or controlled by the commissioner of human services or corrections.

According to neighborhood residents who spoke up at public hearings in November and June, this law applies to a group home operated by Heartland Homes at 311 Birch St., within 1,000 feet of the proposed bar.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Birch Avenue resident Bill Fitch told council members that their duty is to uphold state law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you try to vote yes on this, you are violating state law,” he said. “I don’t have any understanding why we need to keep revisiting something that’s against the law. Because I don’t think any of you have the authority to thumb your nose at state law, and if you do, you’re telling any of us that we have the right to pick and choose any law we want to abide by and not abide by.”

Fitch added that if council members voted to grant the bar’s liquor license, citizens could find them in malfeasance and they could lose their personal liability protection.

“This has been a turmoil ever since Day 1,” said Fitch, acknowledging that Parsons is only trying to make a living. “Unfortunately, we ran into a snag under state law, and I certainly hope that the council does the right thing tonight. … You have no authority to make that decision to supersede the state law.”

Does the statute apply?

Addressing the council via Zoom, attorney Katherine Bloomquist Freitag built on her argument at the June 13 meeting, and attorney Joel Van Nurden’s argument in a previous letter, that the questioned statute does not apply in this case.

“There seems to be a misunderstanding among the public,” she said, citing a Court of Appeals decision “that makes it very clear … that making a decision and granting this liquor license is not a violation of law in any way.

“You have to go beyond just the statute and look at what the case law says. What the case law says is very clear: that we would have an absurd result if that statute applied to everything that is in 1,000 feet, including all the different establishments right in downtown Park Rapids that we know and we love.”

For the most recent example, Freitag mentioned Revel Brewing on Main Avenue, which according to Google Maps directions is within 500 feet of the Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center.

“You are following the law by granting the liquor license, and we would suggest you were not following the law if you did not,” Freitag concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Council’s counsel

Mayor Ryan Leckner said the council obtained legal opinions on the matter, and while acknowledging that “it’s a little bit gray,” they were advised that the statute doesn’t apply.

“We’ve dug deep and put a lot of resources into it,” said Leckner.

“We’ve lost a lot of sleep over this one,” council member Joe Christensen added.

Council member Liz Stone said two different lawyers advised them in writing that since the facility is not owned or operated by the state, and is not a state institution, there is no legal reason to deny the license transfer.

“That’s exactly what we’re doing is following the law,” said Leckner.

Based on legal advice, City Administrator Angel Weasner advised the council to vote down the resolution to deny.

Stone made a motion to deny the liquor license transfer. The motion failed 0-5. Weasner said the liquor license will be approved.

Parsons responds

Asked afterward how he felt about the result, Parsons said, “It was about time. I needed to be treated just as fair as everybody else in town. It should have never went this far.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to a city official’s advice to “throw the white towel in,” he added, “I’m a serviceman. There is no white towel in my brain. It ain’t happening.

“Everybody else got a liquor license within the same distance, even closer. It should have never went this far. But at least the council did make the right decision, so I am happy with it.”