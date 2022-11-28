Park Rapids City Council eyes options for RV dump station

The Park Rapids City Council discussed options for providing the area with an RV dump station during their Nov. 22 work session.

Weasner asked the council for feedback on a proposal to assist Northern Convenience with rehabilitating its RV dump station, which had been shut down due to a water leak.

She said that Derek Ricke, president/CEO of the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, had planned to make a presentation but was unable to attend the workshop.

Weasner said the chamber and city staff received phone calls from people asking for a dump station to be built so that RVers visiting the area can empty their tanks before they go home.

She said city and chamber staff discussed the idea, and it was estimated that building a new dump station would cost approximately $30,000, not including staff time and setting up a way to charge people for the facility’s use.

Weasner said staff spoke with Northern Convenience and learned that Thelen’s Excavating estimated that repairing the existing dump station would cost $4,225, plus some concrete work. She said chamber and city staff felt the best option would be to work with Northern Convenience and pay approximately half of the cost to repair the dump station.

“That would remove the liability for the city or the chamber,” she said. “We would have to worry about staffing. They already have the infrastructure. So, it would be a joint problem-solving for everyone.”

Council concerns

Asked for their feedback, council members struggled with the idea of the city helping a private business.

Council member Tom Conway suggested some type of agreement, such as the septic system lease agreement between the city and Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen.

Council member Erika Randall voiced concern about setting a precedent where the city helps a private business address an issue.

“I think $30,000 is a lot of money,” she said, “but I don’t know that we want to open a door that private business can come to the city and say, ‘I can do something that’s of benefit to the public; do you want to give me half of the money to do it?’”

Mayor Ryan Leckner suggested working with the chamber to put a dump station by the tourism information center, with an agreement similar to the Lamb West/RDO one.

“I don’t know if we’d say no (to Northern Convenience),” he said. “I do think that you maybe should explore both (options) for us.”

Conway asked if there was a way the city could provide an incentive for Northern Convenience to perform the repairs.

Given the amount of tourism in the area, council members voiced surprise to know of no other RV dump stations closer than Itasca State Park.

“It’s been a year or two that it’s been closed, I believe, that we haven’t had anything around in Park Rapids, in the whole area,” said Leckner.

Revolving loan?

Randall said she would be more comfortable with the city working jointly with the chamber than with a private business, because they can be more confident that the chamber will stay open. Conway added that it would be easier to give funds to a nonprofit organization.

Leckner suggested raising donations through the city’s economic development groups. Weasner added that the city could make a loan, which Randall agreed could come out of the city’s revolving loan fund.

Conway asked why Northern Convenience hasn’t gone ahead with the repairs – whether because of financial hardship or because they preferred not to deal with equipment that broke down.

“If something goes wrong in the future, are they going to then say again, ‘This isn’t worth the hassle’?” Randall asked.

Leckner urged Weasner to start the conversation with Northern Convenience about what they would need and if they would be willing to step up on the project.

Conway suggested asking Mary Thompson with the Heartland Lakes Development Commission to have this conversation with them.