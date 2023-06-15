Park Rapids City Council approves workforce housing tax abatement

Despite efforts by a board member of the Hubbard County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA), the Park Rapids City Council approved a resolution Tuesday, June 13 to enter a property tax abatement agreement with the Heartland Lakes Development Commission (HLDC).

The HLDC had requested a 15-year tax abatement to aid in development of an apartment complex, featuring 58 workforce housing units in two buildings.

When previously presented, the plan was to build the apartment complex, known as Pinecrest, on Hubbard County HRA property at 317 Career Path, west of the Meadow’s Edge and Meadow View apartments.

According to the resolution approved on Tuesday, the development is now slated for an HLDC-owned parcel on Finley Street, a short distance northwest of the Career Path property and immediately east of Walmart.

City Administrator Angel Weasner said the resolution was drafted with input from Ehlers, Inc. financial advisors and the city’s legal counsel.

The total amount of abatement payments from the city to the developer will not exceed $1,056,841, including $684,669 in principal and interest at an annual rate of 4.5%, the resolution states.

It also notes that the HLDC has requested tax abatements from Hubbard County and the Park Rapids School District.

Annual payments by the city may not exceed the abatement cap of 10% of the city’s net tax capacity or $200,000, Weasner explained.

In return, the resolution estimates the city will receive a $5.9 million increase in taxable market value from the development, which is also expected to help alleviate the city’s workforce housing shortage and help attract and retain employers by providing needed housing for employees.

Fake requests pause

During a public hearing, Kristin Fake of Akeley Township spoke up. Fake did not mention at the time that she is a member of the Hubbard County HRA Board, later acknowledging that she spoke as a private citizen and not as an HRA Board member.

“I am requesting that this public hearing be postponed and set for another date,” said Fake, citing three reasons. First, she said, “I have seen no uses and sources of funds, no financial information at all, to support the request that is made for the tax abatement.”

Second, she said, the public notice of the hearing referenced the 317 Career Path property, but the resolution before the council did not reference that address. (Fake was incorrect in this; the Career Path address is mentioned in Section 1.05 of the resolution.)

“I believe that the entire project has changed to the point that it’s not possible to have a public hearing and have the public be able to intellectually discuss any issues without having been aware that there was a change of PID numbers where these developments were going to be located,” said Fake.

Third, she suggested that the council would not have a quorum to vote on the resolution, absent council member Tim Little. “I believe that there are two council members here who will have a conflict of interest,” she said, citing two Minnesota Statutes.

“For those three reasons, I request that this public hearing be tabled to a time where the public can be properly notified of the scope of the project,” Fake told the council.

Council members’ discussion of the tax abatement agreement did not mention Fake’s comments. Council member Liz Stone’s motion to approve the agreement passed without dissent.

What conflict?

During the public hearing, Fake did not specify which council members have what conflict of interest, in her opinion. Contacted later, she specified Stone and Mayor Ryan Leckner, who serve on the HLDC Board.

Fake persisted in her interpretation of conflicts of interest, citing language in the agreement itself. However, the agreement’s definition of conflict specifically requires a personal, financial interest in the project, or involvement in a business that has an interest.

Asked later, Weasner concurred with this understanding, noting that city legal counsel who helped draft the agreement were aware of Leckner and Stone’s position on the HLDC Board.

Weasner said she herself is an ex officio HLDC Board member, allowing her to stay up to date with developments, while Leckner and Stone are voting members, as are members of the Hubbard County Board.

Fake also clarified her concern about the notice for the hearing, saying that the 53-page tax abatement agreement was not made available for public review until the day of the meeting. Also, she said, members of the public were never notified of the change in the development’s address and property ID prior to Monday’s meeting of the Park Rapids Planning Commission.

What is Finley Street?

Asked after the meeting about the project’s change of location, HLDC Executive Director Mary Thompson explained that the move – effectively one parcel to the north and west – was based on where services were in relation to the property, the number of trees that would have to be cut down and the lay of the land.

Meanwhile, Thompson said, the only added cost due to the move is developing Finley Road, which is currently an easement and will extend west from Career Path.

For these reasons, “overall, the cost-benefit was better to do it that way,” she said.

“The easement was already there,” she added, saying it will also factor into a proposed single- and multi-family housing development in the same area.

“At some point, this will become a real road, but right now it’s just a driveway to service that property,” said Thompson.