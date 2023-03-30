Park Rapids City Council approves school improvement CUP

A raft of school improvements and expansions received a nod from the Park Rapids City Council on March 28.

The council approved a conditional use permit (CUP) to allow removal of the Frank White Education Center at 401 Huntsinger Ave., zoned R-1 single-family residential, as well as construction of an addition to the high school to replace the Frank White building and other additions.

Other improvements are to include changes to the adjacent sidewalks, driving and parking areas around the building, with a new driveway extending onto Huntsinger Avenue.

City Planner Ben Oleson told the council that the city’s planning commission recommended approval of the CUP with two conditions, including one that requires city approval of any changes in the design of the plan.

The condition states that minor changes can be approved by the city planner, while “more significant” changes must be presented to the planning commission, who will advise the city council whether the changes should be allowed or whether a new public hearing is warranted.

The second condition required all proposed stormwater improvements to be implemented as proposed or otherwise approved by the city engineer.

Council member Liz Stone made a motion to approve the CUP, which passed unanimously.

Stumbo subdivision

In another planning-related resolution, the council approved a minor subdivision of one of eight adjacent parcels owned by Benjamin Stumbo and Mary Pritchard Stumbo, in order to transfer a 12.5-by-264-foot strip of land to a neighboring parcel owned by the estate of John DeMaris.

Oleson explained that this transfer involves a narrow strip connecting a parcel set back from the street to Fair Avenue, where a garage owned by the DeMaris estate is located.

Oleson said they couldn’t do this previously because city code requires all parcels to have frontage on a public road. However, the Stumbos have now asked that their eight parcels be combined into one parcel ID, which includes the required road frontage, while the DeMaris estate will combine the narrow strip with their existing property once the transfer is complete.

Oleson recommended approving the minor subdivision. Stone’s motion to do so passed unanimously.

Council business in brief

In consent items and general business, the council:



Increased City Clerk Berit Score’s pay to the two-year step at $31.37 per hour.

Appointed Emily Utech to a five-year term on the Park Rapids Housing and Redevelopment Authority, retroactive to Jan. 1. City Administrator Angel Weasner noted this staff recommendation was based on interviews with two candidates.

Approved the public works department’s quotes for 2023 street supply expenses totaling $70,629, including Cumber Construction for 500 yards of gravel ($4,000), Diamond Vogel Paint ($1,001), Brock White crack and road leveler ($18,511), Hubbard County for chloride ($10,911), Howard’s Driveway for patching streets with asphalt ($35,000) and M&R Sign for street signs ($1,206).

Paid Hawkins, Inc. $1,821 plus another $3,037 for water treatment chemicals. The second payment was for a December 2022 invoice that was previously overlooked.

Paid Gaslin Garage Door of Bemidji $1,655 for emergency repair of public works garage doors.

Paid Abstract Heroes $1,320 for fire department CPR and AED training and recertification covering 24 firefighters.

Heard Weasner report progress on city projects, including pre-construction meetings this week and next week on the Depot Park tennis courts and Fair Avenue projects, interviews with two candidates for the airport commission and preparations for a bond rating call with S&P.

Heard Rapids Spirits Manager Scott Olson report that the liquor store’s March sales are turning out “considerably ahead of ’22 and might even beat ’21.”

Heard Stone report that submissions for this year’s sculpture trail are rolling in, and members of the Arts & Culture Advisory Commission are excited about selecting them soon. She said the main need for the sculpture trail is more $550 sponsorships, used to pay for maintenance and a small stipend for the artists.

Heard Mayor Ryan Leckner report on a recent Heartland Lakes Development Commission meeting. “Everything’s looking really good for us to move forward on building a new apartment complex over by Career Path,” he said.

Approved payables totaling $75,404 and prepaids totaling $185,601.

The city council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at city hall.

