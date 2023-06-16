Park Rapids City Council approves 3.2 license for Country Axe

The Park Rapids City Council on Tuesday, June 13, approved a 3.2 on-sale license for Country Axe, an ax-throwing business located at 1104 Park Ave. S.

During the public hearing, Country Axe owner Jay Brooks discussed the application with the council via Zoom.

“I don’t believe that you have to have alcohol to have fun,” said Brooks, “but also having two other locations that do serve alcohol in the State of Iowa – we’ve been open for three, three-and-a-half years, and we have not had any issues.”

He said they keep strict control of what goes on at their business, quipping, “I know a lot of people (say), ‘Axes and alcohol – what could possibly go wrong?’”

Brooks said customers sign a waiver stating that they’re not intoxicated, and their behavior is supervised, with staff using discretion in how much alcohol they will permit customers to buy.

Stone’s motion to approve the 3.2 license passed without dissent.

East River Dr. speed complaint

During a public comment period, Vicky Safratowich reported a speeding problem on East River Drive.

Safratowich said drivers leaving the neighborhood “floor it” between the Heartland Trail and Central Avenue, despite the SummerField Place apartments being there, “with a lot of the elderly that walk every day. We have families biking and walking. We have a lot of deer; one of them was hit three days ago and killed.”

She suggested installing either a speed bump or a sign that shows drivers their speed, or increasing patrols in the area. “I’m really surprised someone hasn’t been killed so far,” she said.

Leckner told Safratowich the issue will be referred to city staff.

