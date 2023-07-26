Park Rapids citizen takes shot at pot moratorium

A resident asked the Park Rapids City Council on Tuesday, July 25 to rethink a proposed moratorium on cannabis businesses within the city.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





Ray Slagle said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, nerve damage in his right hand and cancer. He said he was prescribed medical marijuana six years ago and has to travel to get his medication, for example, in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

“I depend on marijuana to get me relief, so I can come up here and I can actually speak to you,” he said, “because without it, I wouldn’t be able to talk to you folks. This moratorium … is going to hurt people in my position, that rely on this drug, that have to travel 150 miles.”

Slagle said he would rather spend his money locally, and argued that allowing cannabis businesses in town could open up opportunities to increase tourism and create income.

He described the thought process behind the proposed moratorium as discriminating against “these businesses” and “these people,” like himself. He predicted that forcing marijuana businesses outside city limits would create harder work for law enforcement and “sketchy” areas where sufferers would have to travel for relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

City Administrator Angel Weasner clarified that the moratorium is only temporary, to provide time to designate where marijuana businesses will be located.

Council member Liz Stone and Mayor Ryan Leckner also attempted to clarify that the temporary moratorium was to give the city time to study what to do, but Slagle talked over them.

“The licenses won’t be effective, nobody can sell it till 2025, nobody except the Native Americans,” he said. “So why put the moratorium on there and have to go through this process again? Why not just let it go?”

On its consent agenda, the council approved the first reading of an interim ordinance prohibiting cannabis businesses to operate within the city. The ordinance will not become law until a second reading passes.

Section 3 of the ordinance states that the moratorium’s purpose is “researching, studying and considering the impacts and potential impacts” of cannabis businesses, “to determine the necessary or appropriate reasonable restrictions and/or regulations in city code on the time, place and manner of operation” of such businesses, and to consult the new Office of Cannabis Management regarding model ordinances, policies and registration forms.

The ordinance sets an expiration date of Jan. 1, 2025 for the ordinance, based on the state cannabis law. It also lays out exceptions, with the moratorium not applying to businesses administered under the Medical Cannabis Program or those lawfully selling cannabinoid edibles.