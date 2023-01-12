Park Rapids celebrating SnoDaze Jan. 30-Feb. 3

SnoDaze is coming to Park Rapids Area High School the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 3.

The SnoDaze king and queen will be crowned at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in the high school auditorium.

Dress-up days during the winter spirit week include “Neon vs. Blackout” and hat day on Monday, “Hot vs. Cold” (winter and summer gear) and hat day on Tuesday, “Socks, Crocs and Birkenstocks” on Wednesday, “Soccer Mom vs. BBQ Dad” and hat day on Thursday and “White-out/White Lies” on Friday.