News | Local
Park Rapids celebrating SnoDaze Jan. 30-Feb. 3

The high school's queen and king will be crowned on Jan. 30, with spirit week dress-up days to follow.

011423.E.PRE.PRSnoDazeCourt9220.jpg
SnoDaze 2023 king and queen candidates at Park Rapids Area High School are, seated from left, Mason Yliniemi, Emma Vrieze, Robbie Sherk, Olivia Davis, Lucas Kritzeck and Mickey Clark. Royal attendants are, back from left, freshmen Kennedy Campbell and Travis Feather-Kaumans, sophomores Brooke Kritzeck and Kaleb Weaver, and juniors Maya Deshayes and Matt Johanning.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
January 12, 2023 05:32 AM
SnoDaze is coming to Park Rapids Area High School the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 3.

The SnoDaze king and queen will be crowned at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in the high school auditorium.

Dress-up days during the winter spirit week include “Neon vs. Blackout” and hat day on Monday, “Hot vs. Cold” (winter and summer gear) and hat day on Tuesday, “Socks, Crocs and Birkenstocks” on Wednesday, “Soccer Mom vs. BBQ Dad” and hat day on Thursday and “White-out/White Lies” on Friday.

Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
