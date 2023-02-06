99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
Park Rapids BPA sending 20 to state

The school's financial analyst team and four individual chapter members placed first in Region 6 competition on Jan. 25.

020823.N.PRE.BPAFinancialAnalystTeam.jpg
The Park Rapids financial analyst team of Adam Bruce, Jacob Lof, Henry Thorson and Noah Huot placed first at the Region 6 BPA contest Jan. 25, 2023, at home.
Contributed / Krystal Murphy
By Staff reports
February 06, 2023 10:48 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

Park Rapids Area High School hosted 230 students from around the region Wednesday, Jan. 25 for the Region 6 Business Professionals of America (BPA) contest.

020823.N.PRE.BPAMembers.jpg
Park Rapids participants in the Region 6 BPA contest Jan. 25, 2023, at home include, from left, Rosemary Carvao, Naomi Knaack, Isaac Knaack, Vivian Harju, Kaitlynn Pickett, Rachel Weiss, Levi Trygstad, Matthew Dahring, Morgan Stone, Aracely Quixan Gutierrez, Danny Hoyt, Emma Ravnaas, Kayla Grussing, Macy Goochey, Kadence Ennen, Athina Hjermstad, Olivia Miller, Lyvia Livermore, Kassidy Ennen, Anna Eckmann, Macie Maninga, Jacob Lof, Noah Huot, Henry Thorson and Adam Bruce.
Contributed / Krystal Murphy

Competing for Park Rapids were Adam Bruce, Rose Carvao, Matt Dahring, Anna Eckmann, Kadence Ennen, Kassidy Ennen, Macy Goochey, Kayla Grussing, Vivan Harju, Athina Hjermstad, Danny Hoyt, Noah Huot, Isaac Knaack, Naomi Knaack, Lyvia Livermore, Jacob Lof, Macie Maninga, Olivia Miller, Kaitlynn Pickett, Aracely Quixan Gutierrez, Emma Ravnaas, Morgan Stone, Henry Thorson, Levi Trygstad and Rachel Weiss.

Twenty of those students qualified for the state competition, which will be held March 8-11 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Minneapolis.

020823.N.PRE.BPAStateQualifiers.jpg
Park Rapids BPA members qualifying for state at the Region 6 Business Professionals of America contest on Jan. 25, 2023, include, front row from left: Rosemary Carvao, Naomi Knaack, Kaitlynn Pickett, Vivian Harju, Aracely Quixan Gutierrez, Emma Ravnaas, Macy Goochey, Athina Hjermstad, Lyvia Livermore; back row: Isaac Knaack, Rachel Weiss, Danny Hoyt, Kassidy Ennen, Olivia Miller, Anna Eckmann, Macie Maninga, Jacob Lof, Noah Huot, Henry Thorson and Adam Bruce.
Contributed / Krystal Murphy

Among the state qualifiers were four chapter members who placed first in individual contests – Isaac Knaack, Kassidy Ennen, Emma Ravnaas and Aracely Quixan Guitierrez, as well as the first-place financial analyst team of Adam Bruce, Jacob Lof, Henry Thorson and Noah Huot.

020823.N.PRE.BPAIndividual1stPlace.jpg
Park Rapids BPA members Isaac Knaack, Kassidy Ennen, Emma Ravnaas and Aracely Quixan Gutierrez placed first in individual contests at the Region 6 Business Professionals of America contest Jan. 25, 2023, at home.
Contributed / Krystal Murphy

“We are very proud of all of our students,” said Chapter advisors Angie Kuehn and Krystal Murphy. “We had some others come very close to qualifying for state. We wish them well at state and hope some will be moving on to (nationals in) Anaheim in April.”

ADVERTISEMENT

