Park Rapids BPA sending 20 to state

Park Rapids Area High School hosted 230 students from around the region Wednesday, Jan. 25 for the Region 6 Business Professionals of America (BPA) contest.

Competing for Park Rapids were Adam Bruce, Rose Carvao, Matt Dahring, Anna Eckmann, Kadence Ennen, Kassidy Ennen, Macy Goochey, Kayla Grussing, Vivan Harju, Athina Hjermstad, Danny Hoyt, Noah Huot, Isaac Knaack, Naomi Knaack, Lyvia Livermore, Jacob Lof, Macie Maninga, Olivia Miller, Kaitlynn Pickett, Aracely Quixan Gutierrez, Emma Ravnaas, Morgan Stone, Henry Thorson, Levi Trygstad and Rachel Weiss.

Twenty of those students qualified for the state competition, which will be held March 8-11 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Minneapolis.

Among the state qualifiers were four chapter members who placed first in individual contests – Isaac Knaack, Kassidy Ennen, Emma Ravnaas and Aracely Quixan Guitierrez, as well as the first-place financial analyst team of Adam Bruce, Jacob Lof, Henry Thorson and Noah Huot.

“We are very proud of all of our students,” said Chapter advisors Angie Kuehn and Krystal Murphy. “We had some others come very close to qualifying for state. We wish them well at state and hope some will be moving on to (nationals in) Anaheim in April.”