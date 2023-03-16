Park Rapids BPA heading to nationals with a 1st place at state

“We’re going to California!” says four members of the Park Rapids BPA who placed first at state last week.

The Park Rapids BPA's financial analyst team of Adam Bruce, Noah Huot, Henry Thorson and Jacob Lof are going to nationals in April 2023 in Anaheim, Calif. after taking first place at state on March 9-11, 2023. Contributed / Krystal Murphy

Students from Park Rapids Area High School were among 867 students who competed at the Minnesota Business Professionals of America (BPA) state leadership conference March 9-11 at the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency.

Emma Ravnaas with the Park Rapids BPA qualified for national competition, placing fifth in advanced accounting at state. Contributed / Krystal Murphy

Park Rapids chapter members achieved top results, including the first-place financial analyst team of Adam Bruce, Noah Huot, Jacob Lof and Henry Thorson.

Also, Emma Ravnaas placed fifth in advanced accounting. These students qualified to compete at nationals April 26-30 in Anaheim, Calif.

In addition, Park Rapids BPA member Kassidy Ennen was awarded the Statesman Torch Award for her acts of service throughout the year.

Kassidy Ennen with the Park Rapids BPA received the Statesman Torch Award for her acts of service throughout the year. Contributed / Krystal Murphy

Other Park Rapids individuals and teams making the top nine in their state contests were Danny Hoyt in computer modeling; the video production team of Lyvia Livermore, Macie Maninga and Anna Eckmann; the video production team of Macy Goochey and Athina Hjermstad; and the parliamentary procedures team of Isaac Knaack, Naomi Knaack, Rachel Weiss, Rose Carvao and Kaitlynn Pickett.

Park Rapids chapter members also represented Region 6 as voting delegates in the state caucasus, including Lyvia Livermore (Region 6 head voting delegate), Aracely Quixan Gutierrez, Rachel Weiss, Danny Hoyt and Macie Maninga.

According to co-advisors Angie Kuehn and Krystal Murphy, more than 1,200 students participated in Minnesota BPA events during the 2022-23 school year, competing in nearly 70 events designed to prepare students to succeed and assess real-world business skills and problem-solving abilities.

“We are so incredibly proud of our victors and everyone who competed at state this year,” said Kuehn and Murphy. “We had a fun time and have a bright future. Most of our club this year (were) first-year BPA members, so it was a huge accomplishment to have most of our club advance to state this year and place in the top rankings.

“We are so excited for our financial analyst team and wish them the best of luck as they compete at nationals in California!”