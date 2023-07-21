Park Rapids Area High School class of 1973 holding reunion

The reunion for the Park Rapids Area High School class of 1973 will kick off with an informal meet-and-greet gathering at 5 p.m. Friday, July 28 in the back area at the Royal Bar in downtown Park Rapids. This is a venue change from previous information.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





On Saturday, July 29, there will be the dinner main event beginning at 5 p.m. with registration at the Park Rapids American Legion. A group photo of classmates will be taken at 6 p.m. and there will be music for dancing after dinner.

There will be a table for classmates to share any pictures or memorabilia of the years they spent at PRAHS as well as a memorial table honoring those who are no longer living. Classmates are welcome to share pictures of their kids and grandkids. Teachers from PRAHS who taught during this time are also invited.

For questions or more information, contact Leonard (Lenny) Sunram at 218-849-0485.