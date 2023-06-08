Park Rapids American Legion hosting Flag Day ceremony
The Park Rapids American Legion family welcomes the public to a Flag Day program, starting with a welcome at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14 at the legion.
The presentation will start promptly at 11:45 a.m., according to co-chairs Lyn Spilman and Pat Cadreau.
The program will include posting the nation’s colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, flag etiquette and flag folding, with a free lunch to follow.
RSVP by calling the legion at 218-732-5238.
