Park Rapids American Legion hosting Flag Day ceremony

The Park Rapids American Legion family welcomes the public to a Flag Day presentation, starting promptly at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:34 AM

The Park Rapids American Legion family welcomes the public to a Flag Day program, starting with a welcome at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14 at the legion.

The presentation will start promptly at 11:45 a.m., according to co-chairs Lyn Spilman and Pat Cadreau.

The program will include posting the nation’s colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, flag etiquette and flag folding, with a free lunch to follow.

RSVP by calling the legion at 218-732-5238.

