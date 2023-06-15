Park Rapids American Legion honors nation’s colors

The Park Rapids American Legion held its first annual Flag Day program on Wednesday, June 14.

Old Glory festooned the legion – from tabletops to cupcakes – for the short ceremony.

Table top decorations explain the 13-fold flag ceremony. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Patriotic cupcakes were part of the free lunch. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Co-chaired by Lynn Spilman and Pat Cadreau, the presentation started promptly at 11:45 a.m. with a hand salute. Lynn Just led the audience in singing “The Star Spangled Banner.” That was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Members of the Park Rapids American Legion family salutes the nation's colors at Wednesday's Flag Day ceremony. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Legion Chaplain Aaron Majors offered a prayer, saying, “Oh my Father, humbly we ask Thy blessing upon this symbol of our land, our homes, our liberties, and especially we beseech Thee to open our eyes that we may more fully enshrine within our hearts the heritage which is ours, the values, our liberties, the glory, the symbol before which we bow in reverence, only less than what we kneel to Thee.”

Dave Schmitz, a Son of the American Legion member, read the meaning of the 13 folds while past legion commander Bob Safratowich and Majors folded the Stars and Stripes.

Auxiliary historian Mary Safratowich shared interesting facts about the American flag.

“In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation declaring June 14 Flag Day,” she said. It commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag, which occurred on June 14, 1777.

The flag always flies at the White House, Fort McHenry and the Iwo Jima Memorial.

“There’s no evidence that Betsy Ross designed the first flag, but at one point, she was paid for creating and making the ship’s colors,” Safratowich said. “Some people believe a man named Francis Hopkinson helped design the original flag.”

There are still five American flags on the moon, “but they are all probably bleached white due to the radiation from the sun,” she noted.

Red symbolizes hardiness and valor. White symbolizes purity and innocence. Blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.

Legionnaire Claude Sand recited “The Ragged Old Flag,” lyrics by Johnny Cash.

Worn flags may be taken to the Park Rapids American Legion for proper disposal. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Spilman pointed out a wooden box in the legion’s entrance. Tattered flags may be disposed of in this box “and they will be taken care of properly.” The legion also has flags for purchase.

As a courtesy of the Legion Auxiliary, Spilman sends postcard reminders to businesses and residents when their flags need to be replaced.

A small, but appreciative crowd attended, enjoying a free lunch afterward.