Park Rapids Airport to seek new engineer contract

The Park Rapids Airport Commission established a search committee Wednesday, July 19, for an engineering firm to provide consulting services during the next five years.

Project engineer Matt Gustafson with TKDA said his firm’s five-year contract with the city is expiring, and described steps that need to be taken to select a firm and prepare a consultant agreement for the next five years.

Thom Peterson and commission member Tim Little agreed to sit on the selection committee.

Gustafson said the airport’s application for the FAA’s terminal program grant is due in October.

He said it’s a nationwide grant and funds will be awarded the order airports are ranked until it runs out of money, but the city’s application can remain active for four years. He said there is good reason for Park Rapids to be ranked highly, but no guarantee.

Gustafson said the application will require a floor plan and cost estimate, and if the grant is awarded, Park Rapids will quickly need to produce a design and bidding package.

Regarding an open grant to purchase snow removal equipment, Gustafson said he and Burlingame were unable to find a loader meeting the FAA’s “buy American” requirements in time for a grant application deadline. He said no one is offering such equipment, and suggested the FAA may have to offer a waiver on the requirement.

Gustafson said the next grant deadline is in October, and with MnDOT Aeronautics offering to match 5% on infrastructure projects, the city share on the purchase would drop to 5%.

He added that he expects the grant for last year’s taxilanes project to close out soon.

In further discussion, Jeff Voigt with the airport’s fixed base operator urged adding fuel system upgrades to the airport capital improvement plan, noting that the jet fuel tank is starting to rust from the inside out.

Meanwhile, City Administrator Angel Weasner said the city has not heard anything about its application for a hangar loan, and reported the airport had used 55.75% of its annual budget as of June 30.

The next airport commission meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Park Rapids City Hall.