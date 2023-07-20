Park Rapids Airport tenants call for more reasonable rules

Hangar lease language at the municipal airport came under scrutiny at the Wednesday, July 19 meeting of the Park Rapids Airport Commission.

Commission members took feedback from tenants regarding recent inspections and enforcement actions, highlighting the airport’s restrictions on storing non-aviation related items in the hangars.

City Administrator Angel Weasner said of 44 hangars, the city sent approximately 36 notices of noncompliance with lease terms. In response, she said, “We did receive a lot of complaints and discussion.”

Regarding a photo that tenant Clifford Hoffman shared, showing him using a lawn tractor to tow his airplane out of the hangar, Weasner believed it is a tug but said written city approval needs to be attached to Hoffman’s file to keep his lease in compliance.

The commission opened the floor to public comments.

Opening salvo

Hoffman, who has been an airport tenant for 20 years, said from his knowledge of other airports, “compliance is about following the FAA rules and being reasonable.”

He said FAA guidance about what may be stored in a hangar is about whether anything impairs the ability to move an aircraft in and out. “It’s important not to be unfriendly to do business with,” he said, “and to be reasonable, and not become so legalistic that we’re not rational people.”

Hoffman said he considers the two bicycles in the back of the hangar reasonable. “This (enforcement) is not what they do at Flying Cloud. It’s not what they do at Crystal. It’s not what they do at other cities around the country, and they’re in compliance with the FAA law. I think we’ve gone over the top on the types of things that we’re trying to regulate here.”

He called for fairness, ensuring people can use the airport, and consideration of the money that he and other tenants spend with Park Rapids Avionics and Park Rapids Aviation.

“This creates jobs. This raises the average family income in Park Rapids,” said Hoffman. “I’m all about growth. I’m all about doing the right thing. But let’s have reasonable regulations that comply with the FAA.”

He warned that, by being stricter than the FAA, the city could drive out its tenants. He called airport hangar areas “the retired old men’s hangout,” where they keep lawn chairs and refrigerators and spend time socializing and watching airplanes.

“Let’s not create an environment that’s not conducive to doing those kinds of things,” he said. “Let’s be positive. Let’s not treat our tenants like the enemy.”

Why the strict enforcement?

Stuart Foster, an airport tenant since about 2001, passed around photos of a boat and trailer he keeps in his hangar, along with an airplane and some bicycles.

Foster cited FAA guidelines saying that if an item doesn’t impede using the hangar, he can park the boat there. “If you can pull it out and put the plane in, we’re not breaking the rules,” he said, asking the commission to reconsider how it enforces the rules and whether the boat really impedes the use of the hangar.

“It went from being a really friendly airport to not quite so friendly,” he added.

Jeff Voigt with Park Rapids Aviation, the airport’s fixed base operator (FBO), questioned sending tenants a certified letter, instead of calling or having airport manager Scott Burlingame visit with them.

Weasner said some tenants have been hard to reach, and a few letters came back.

Voigt said other airports allow personal items kept in their hangars. He said restrictions are intended to prevent people filling their hangars with junk instead of airplanes. He said wanting to stow maintenance equipment, a boat or a snowmobile in their hangar doesn’t make tenants bad actors.

“I run the FBO in Brainerd, too,” said Voigt. “People do it there. That’s a big airport, compared to Park Rapids, and everybody’s got their personal belongings in their hangars, too.”

Tom Hass with Park Rapids Avionics agreed that the leases create a negative environment at the airport.

Weasner clarified that the lease language is not new, and that the Airport Improvement Plan says if anything non-aeronautical is kept in the hangars, the airport could lose its grants.

“I’m just trying to ensure that we are following the leases and the FAA guidelines,” she said.

She drew attention to the airport’s lease agreement, which says hangars may only be leased to store “active and operational” aircraft, and other vehicles temporarily while the aircraft is in use.

Updating lease language

Foster said in updated guidance, the FAA allows storing a boat, bicycle or car in a hangar, provided it can be moved to make room for a plane.

“What they don’t want is a carpet store renting a hangar and filling it with carpet, or an electrical company filling it with wire, and not using it for aviation,” he said.

Foster said every time he comes to Park Rapids, he spends thousands of dollars here. “You don’t want to run people like me off,” he said. “I love this place, but I don’t want a hassle. I don’t need friction in my life, and I can find a different place to go to.”

Jim Peterson asked whether airport policy was updated since the FAA’s clarified guidance, published in June 2016 in the Federal Register. Foster, Jim Peterson and hangar tenant Joe Cass urged the commission to bring the lease language in line with the 2016 standards.

Commission chair Thom Peterson quoted the ruling’s actual language: “The FAA recognizes the storage of some items in a hangar that is otherwise used for aircraft storage will have no effect on the aeronautical utility of the hangar.”

Commission member David De La Hunt argued against leaving gray areas, such as where to draw the line whether extraneous equipment impedes a hangar’s intended use.

Hoffman urged trusting the professional judgment of personnel such as Burlingame, Voigt and Hass.

“Those are the eyes and the ears of the airport,” said Hoffman. “If somebody is mucking up the hangars here with stuff that shouldn’t be in there, and somebody else can’t get a hangar to lease, that’s the problem. Let’s fix the problem.”

Thom Peterson made a motion to update the current lease to reflect the FAA’s guidance, and to improve airport culture and friendliness. Commission member Dan Dyre suggested simply updating the lease to reflect the 2016 FAA ruling on hangar use.

De La Hunt continued to question how much can be piled in a hangar while the plane is still considered movable, cautioning against a subjective standard.

“Where do we draw this line?” he said. “What kind of policy do we need to have in place that says, ‘Here’s how we’re going to make that judgment’?”

Hoffman argued it’s hard to legislate good judgment. He suggested requiring a plane to be moved in or out of the hangar within an hour.

Burlingame said if it’s going to take that long to get to an airplane out of the hangar, it’s probably not flyable.

“I’m just trying to come up with some rational judgment they can use, in the extreme case you have a bad actor in there,” said De La Hunt.

Voigt said the airport hasn’t seen these issues since it started requiring tenants to prove they have an airplane and to insure it.

Jim Peterson said it should be enough for the lease to refer to the federal rules. Voigt urged simply “making sure there’s an airplane in there and that (the city is) getting paid.”

On Dyre’s advice, Thom Peterson revised his motion, limiting it to bringing the lease in line with the FAA’s 2016 ruling. The motion passed 5-0.