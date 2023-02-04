99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Park Rapids Airport awaiting clearance for hangar loan

The city is second on a waiting list for a state loan program to build additional hangars, with 33 people currently on the waiting list for hangar space.

Park Rapids Municipal Airport.
The Park Rapids Airport Commission is hoping for a state hangar loan program to open up and opportunities to upgrade the public facilities in the terminal building.
Park Rapids Enterprise file photo
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
February 04, 2023 08:45 AM
Plans to build additional hangar space remain in a holding pattern, according to discussion during the Park Rapids Airport Commission’s quarterly meeting on Feb. 1.

City Administrator Angel Weasner and Airport Manager Scott Burlingame reported they are still waiting to hear from the state about the hangar loan program. They said Park Rapids was second on the waiting list as of their latest information from the state.

Weasner said there are now 33 names on the waiting list for future hangars.

“Just think how much money that is per month we’re losing, leaving on the table,” said Commission chair Thom Peterson.

Tom Hass with Park Rapids Avionics asked whether any private hangar developers were lined up to build on the hangar pads the city prepared last year. Weasner said a small private hangar will be built this summer.

“There’s always potential,” she said. “People are always asking, but there’s only one that’s contracted right now.”

Regarding a vacant seat on the commission, Weasner reported she has received two letters of interest, and the position will remain open for the full two weeks as per city policy.

Weasner added that former commission member David W. Konshok expressed willingness to apply for the position and attend meetings remotely, but she discouraged this because it would require posting a Zoom meeting each time.

In other business:

  • The commission re-elected Thom Peterson as chairman and Dan Dyre as vice-chair..
  • Weasner said there are currently no changes for the airport capital improvement plan, while Burlingame continues working on acquiring the new snow removal equipment.
  • Weasner and Burlingame discussed plans to talk with TKDA engineers about designing improvements for the arrival and departure building, especially to bring the restrooms into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
  • Burlingame reported the airport has an icy runway, and he’s hoping for sunny days and warmer temperatures to help melt some of the ice. He said 3M flights have been going to Bemidji instead, adding that the airport’s snow broom doesn’t help, while a state-approved urea snow-melting product doesn’t work at lower temperatures and tends to blow away.

The airport commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 at Park Rapids City Hall.

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
