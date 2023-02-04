Park Rapids Airport awaiting clearance for hangar loan

Plans to build additional hangar space remain in a holding pattern, according to discussion during the Park Rapids Airport Commission’s quarterly meeting on Feb. 1.

City Administrator Angel Weasner and Airport Manager Scott Burlingame reported they are still waiting to hear from the state about the hangar loan program. They said Park Rapids was second on the waiting list as of their latest information from the state.

Weasner said there are now 33 names on the waiting list for future hangars.

“Just think how much money that is per month we’re losing, leaving on the table,” said Commission chair Thom Peterson.

Tom Hass with Park Rapids Avionics asked whether any private hangar developers were lined up to build on the hangar pads the city prepared last year. Weasner said a small private hangar will be built this summer.

“There’s always potential,” she said. “People are always asking, but there’s only one that’s contracted right now.”

Regarding a vacant seat on the commission, Weasner reported she has received two letters of interest, and the position will remain open for the full two weeks as per city policy.

Weasner added that former commission member David W. Konshok expressed willingness to apply for the position and attend meetings remotely, but she discouraged this because it would require posting a Zoom meeting each time.

In other business:



The commission re-elected Thom Peterson as chairman and Dan Dyre as vice-chair..

Weasner said there are currently no changes for the airport capital improvement plan, while Burlingame continues working on acquiring the new snow removal equipment.

Weasner and Burlingame discussed plans to talk with TKDA engineers about designing improvements for the arrival and departure building, especially to bring the restrooms into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Burlingame reported the airport has an icy runway, and he’s hoping for sunny days and warmer temperatures to help melt some of the ice. He said 3M flights have been going to Bemidji instead, adding that the airport’s snow broom doesn’t help, while a state-approved urea snow-melting product doesn’t work at lower temperatures and tends to blow away.

The airport commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 at Park Rapids City Hall.