Overlooked Heartland Trail parking lot will get a makeover

Hubbard County Land Commissioner Cory Kimball proposed a small timber sale along 204th Street in order to make a Heartland Trail parking area more visible from CSAH 4.

Originally installed in June 2021, the 45-by-65-foot trailhead parking lot was installed near where the popular biking trail intersects with CSAH 4.

“Brush, aspen and other weeds and trees are going to grow back, so it’d be up to us to mow and take care of that every year to keep the view open to that parking lot,” Kimball said at the July 18 Hubbard County Board meeting. “We do plan on widening the parking lot a little bit more.”

“People continue to park on CSAH 4,” observed county commissioner Char Christenson. “I would ask that we reexamine this later to see if the parking is adequate because I think it’s going to have to be enlarged.”

“I think so, too,” Kimball said.

“It’s hard to get in there and back out,” Christenson said.

Hubbard County Land Commissioner Cory Kimball presented this map at the July 18 board meeting. Contributed/Hubbard County Natural Resources Department

County commissioner Ted Van Kempen noted it’s not a very large area, plus there is tree cover between the parking lot and the trail so it’s not visible from that direction either.

The DNR owns 75 feet from the center of the trail, Kimball replied. “That’s up to them if they want to manage that.”

Kimball said he would ask the DNR to post a parking sign.

The board unanimously approved the expansion.

