Overlooked Heartland Trail parking lot will get a makeover
The Hubbard County Board approves a small timber sale to make the parking area more visible from CSAH 4.
Hubbard County Land Commissioner Cory Kimball proposed a small timber sale along 204th Street in order to make a Heartland Trail parking area more visible from CSAH 4.
Originally installed in June 2021, the 45-by-65-foot trailhead parking lot was installed near where the popular biking trail intersects with CSAH 4.
“Brush, aspen and other weeds and trees are going to grow back, so it’d be up to us to mow and take care of that every year to keep the view open to that parking lot,” Kimball said at the July 18 Hubbard County Board meeting. “We do plan on widening the parking lot a little bit more.”
“People continue to park on CSAH 4,” observed county commissioner Char Christenson. “I would ask that we reexamine this later to see if the parking is adequate because I think it’s going to have to be enlarged.”
“I think so, too,” Kimball said.
“It’s hard to get in there and back out,” Christenson said.
County commissioner Ted Van Kempen noted it’s not a very large area, plus there is tree cover between the parking lot and the trail so it’s not visible from that direction either.
The DNR owns 75 feet from the center of the trail, Kimball replied. “That’s up to them if they want to manage that.”
Kimball said he would ask the DNR to post a parking sign.
The board unanimously approved the expansion.
In related business, the board did as follows:
- Accepted the low quote of $41,980 from Thielen Motors, Park Rapids for a 1/2-ton, extended cab pickup for the solid waste department.
- Accepted the low bid from Anderson Brothers Construction Co. of Brainerd for reclamation and paving from CSAH 7 in Dorset to CSAH 40, contingent upon the approval of Lake Emma Township for their portion of the project. The bid was $1,850,343.
- Accepted the low quote from Thomas Forestry LLC of Bemidji for bud capping on 892 acres of young pine plantations. The cost is $62.77 per acre.
- Learned that 11 out of 12 timber tracts sold at a July 10 auction, garnering a total value of $281,786. According to Kimball, the auction averaged $802.86 per acre to be harvested. “It was close to $80,000 higher than the appraised value,” he said.
- Approved a $72,353 final payment to Sir Lines-a-Lot of Edina for pavement marking
