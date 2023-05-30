99¢/month for 3 months
Tuesday, May 30
Osage Lions award $500 scholarship
Osage Lion Art Yliniemi presents Gracie Ayers, a Menahga High School senior, with a $500 scholarship from the club at a May 23 awards ceremony.
Contributed/Bonnie Lehrke
Today at 12:32 PM
