Osage Lions award $500 scholarship

OsageLionsMenahgaScholarship2023.jpg
Osage Lion Art Yliniemi presents Gracie Ayers, a Menahga High School senior, with a $500 scholarship from the club at a May 23 awards ceremony.
Contributed/Bonnie Lehrke
Today at 12:32 PM
