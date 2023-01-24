STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Operation Ukraine: Interdenominational team in Park Rapids packages rice meals

Three area churches – Riverside United Methodist, Calvary Luthern and Hubbard United Methodist – planned the community-wide project.

FlorenceKramer012123.N.PRE.jpg
Florence Kramer, a member of Our Lady of the Pines in Nevis, kicks off the assembly line by adding a vitamin packet and dried vegetables. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., volunteers prepared rice-soy meal packets. Their goal was 6,000 packages, which will feed 36,000 Ukrainians.
Shannon Geisen/Park Rapids Enterprise
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
January 24, 2023 09:06 AM
“You’re being the hands and feet of Jesus,” Gene Turner told the 150 volunteers who showed up on Saturday to package 36,000 meals for Ukrainian refugees. “That’s what you’re doing today. That’s what we’re called to do.”

ReneeBrauerPackages012123.N.PRE.jpg
Renee Brauer loads packages into a box, which is sealed and placed on a semi trailer. Each meal bag feeds six people.
Shannon Geisen/Park Rapids Enterprise

Turner is a Mission in Motion manager for the Midwest Mission Distribution Center (MMDC), headquartered in Pawnee, Illinois. MMDC is a nonprofit relief organization founded by the United Methodist Church.

Not only did they recruit 50 volunteers for three two-hour shifts on Jan. 21, but they also contributed the $13,000 needed to pay for materials.

ScoopingSoyRice012123.N.PRE.jpg
Loren Kramer, at left, teams up with Larry Bexell and Carolyn Spangler to prepare the meals. Bexell adds the rice, while Spangler adds soy.
Shannon Geisen/Park Rapids Enterprise

For six hours on Jan. 21, five assembly lines at Century Elementary School steadily filled packets with white rice, soy, dried vegetables and a vitamin/seasoning supplement. Each bag costs $2. When boiling water is added, each package makes six nutritious meals.

SampleFood012123.N.PRE.jpg
Volunteers had an opportunity to sample the rice meal on Saturday. To be served, water is simply added to the main ingredients: dehydrated vegetables, soy, white rice and a vitamin pack.
Shannon Geisen/Park Rapids Enterprise

Volunteers from other churches and service organizations attended as well.

Getting food where it’s needed

Turner, a former pastor, said he loves his job.

He travels across the Midwest, helping congregations, service clubs, Scouts and others prepare the rice meals.

“This is as far north as we’ve gone,” Turner said.

TurnerGebhardTrolly012123.N.PRE.jpg
Gene Turner, at right, manages off-site meal packaging for the Midwest Mission Distribution Center. Duane Gebhard, a co-organizer of the Park Rapids event, helps Turner push the finished meals toward the waiting semi trailer.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

MMDC brings the training, equipment, ingredients, boxes, hairnets, gloves and the trailer to transport the completed meals. They work with shipping partners and two organizations – Operation Ukraine and NorthStar Foundation – to get the food where it's needed.

“When we send it out, it usually goes on a 45-foot shipping container,” Turner said.

Once that arrives in Europe, the food is moved from Poland into Ukraine via smaller vehicles and smaller batches so it’s less conspicuous.

MMDC’s rice meal ministry began in 2018. It’s grown significantly ever since. In 2021, they packed about 58,000 meals. It jumped to 198,500 packets in 2022. “Over 100,000 of those went to Ukraine,” Turner said.

MMDC has also sent the meals to Haiti and Guatemala.

PastorMeasuring012123.N.PRE.jpg
Pastor Roger Grafenstein from Riverside United Methodist Church measures each package so that it precisely weighs 3.90 pounds.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

After departing from Park Rapids, Turner was headed to a church in Plymouth to pack another 3,600 meals, then Rochester to pick up medical supply donations.

Turner said MMDC does not send food or supplies unless it’s guaranteed to get where it's needed.

For example, MMDC partners with Food For the Poor (foodforthepoor.org), another nonprofit interdenominational Christian ministry that serves the poor primarily 17 countries throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.

SailerHurdLofSealing012123.N.PRE.jpg
Brita Sailer and LuAnn Hurd-Lof seal the packages, the last step in the assembly line.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

A joint project

“We had a connection with Ukrainian people in the community,” said Pastor Lauren Hauger at Hubbard United Methodist Church. “That’s where it really developed.”

Duane Gebhard is chair of the mission team at Riverside United Methodist Church (RUMC).

Last summer, he and 10 RUMC members traveled to MMDC to help. They plan to return this June to volunteer again.

MMDC is “very well organized and have ongoing supplies and missions for a number of places,” Gebhard explained. “We’ll get a report within a month of our event telling us when the shipment went to Ukraine. It’s amazing how well they communicate.”

ChuckTangemanBags012123.N.PRE.jpg
Chuck Tangeman of Nevis was charged with keeping bins of soy and rice full during his shift. A bag of soy weighed 25 pounds, a bag of rice 50 pounds.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

RUMC Pastor Roger Grafenstein said they examined a number of possibilities for offering assistance to Ukraine.

“We asked the Ukrainian couples that we knew, ‘What do you think would be most helpful?’ They went down the list and shared the difficulty of finding organizations that you can trust,” he recalled. “They suggested we stay within the Lutheran or United Methodist church because we could trust our organizations to do what they said they’re going to do.”

At Calvary, Maurice Spangler said they had looked into sponsoring Ukrainian families through Lutheran Social Services, but northern Minnesota was too far away.

After agreeing to jointly organize the meal event, the three area churches divided the $13,000 cost among themselves and paid MMDC in December.

For more information about hosting a meal-packaging event, visit www.midwestmission.org. Donations are accepted.

