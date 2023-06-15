One More Club liquor license saga continues

The drama of One More Club’s liquor license continued with a hearing Tuesday, June 13 before the Park Rapids City Council.

In the council’s agenda packet, city staff provided a resolution to deny club owner Gregory Parsons’ request to transfer his on-sale license from 1400 1st St. E. to 1012 Birch St., for the same reason his application for a liquor license at the Birch Street location was denied in November 2022.

The reason: State law prohibits selling liquor “within 1,000 feet of … (an) institution under the supervision or control, in whole or in part, of the commissioner of human services or the commissioner of corrections.” To the point, there is a residential facility under the supervision of the commissioner of human services at 311 Birch St., within 1,000 feet of the proposed bar.

Debate over statute

“What we’re following,” said Mayor Ryan Leckner, “it’s about a state statute that’s in front of us, that we have to decide whether we’re going to follow the state statute or not. I believe we should follow the state statute.”

He said the city had just received a letter from attorney Katherine Bloomquist Freitag, representing Parsons, describing the city’s use of the statute to deny his liquor license as “legally incorrect.”

Citing a previous letter by Joel Van Nurden, Freitag called the denial a case of selective enforcement. She noted a map of Heartland Homes facilities in Park Rapids does show one location within 1,000 feet of Parsons’ proposed bar, but added, “Heartland Homes has numerous locations within the city, many of which are within 1,00 feet of other establishments with liquor licenses.”

Freitag wrote that at least nine liquor licenses in Park Rapids are within 1,000 feet of institutions partially controlled by human services and/or corrections, including at least six on Main Avenue.

Turning to case law, Freitag’s letter cited a successful appeal of a liquor license denial based on the same statute. The Minnesota Court of Appeals overturned that denial in Block 25 Committee v. City of Walker (2005).

Calling that opinion the controlling analysis of the issue, Freitag quoted it as saying the policy “would lead to absurd or unreasonable results,” adding that “the state is riddled with liquor establishments located within 1,000 feet of institutions under the partial control of the Commissioner of Human Services or the Commissioner of Corrections.”

Based on Freitag’s letter, Leckner agreed that appeal is always an option.

Hope for a liquor license hangs by a thread for One More Club at 1012 Birch St. in Park Rapids, with the city council tabling a resolution to deny the license at its June 13 meeting. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Grant a one-year license?

Freitag argued that One More Club had no complaints during its six years operating at the 1st Street location; that before Parsons purchased the Birch Street property, he asked city staff and was assured he could get a liquor license there; that he followed city procedures to obtain the required permits, addressed the public’s concerns at considerable cost, and was now being stopped at the last step, the liquor license.

Noting that not all of the downtown bars within 1,000 feet of either the county jail or the Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center were grandfathered before the relevant law took effect, Freitag repeated her concern about selective enforcement.

Asking supporters of One More Club to stand up, Freitag drew the council’s attention to a significant group in the meeting’s standing-room-only audience.

“You’re known to be a fair council,” she pleaded. “If there are other concerns or issues, … tell us what they are so that we may address them, and you can grant the liquor license.”

She also suggested granting the liquor license for one year and, if there are any problems, not renewing it.

“I don’t even drink,” said One More Club patron Tom Voigt, describing it as a good place to play games, meet friends and enjoy pizza and pop. “It’s a great place to go,” he said.

City council discretion

Peloquin contended with Freitag’s narrative of Parsons “jumping through all the right hoops at the right time,” and argued that the Birch Street location is “the wrong place for this bar, on the edge of an R-1 district.”

Although the property itself is zoned B-1 highway business and is adjacent to other businesses, Peloquin said putting a bar there “violates the zoning issues that we all talked about, as far as I’m concerned.”

He argued that the city council has discretion in the matter, as long as their decision is not discriminatory, arbitrary or capricious. Calling it a unique situation, Peloquin noted that unlike bars in the downtown area, the Birch Street location does not front on a major traffic artery or business district and has no buffer against neighboring homes, such as a parking lot.

Further, he said the idea that neighboring residents “should be the guinea pigs to see if it works or not, in terms of the next year, is unacceptable.”

Neighbor William Fitch described a sense of déjà vu, saying the council made the right decision in November, and urged them to deny the license again.

“I don’t know how anybody sitting at that table at this point now, knowing what you know, can willingly and knowingly violate state law,” Parsons said, concluding, “I’d really hate to see the city get in some kind of protracted legal battle over all this.”

Tabled for legal reviewCcouncil member Liz Stone said she would like the city attorney to review Freitag’s letter and respond to the issues it raises.

“I realize that it delays everything,” she said, “but I do have some concerns with how this was all handled from the beginning.”

Council member Joe Christensen agreed. Stone’s motion to table the matter, pending advice from legal counsel, passed without dissent. Weasner noted this could take up to a month.

Timeline

During council discussion of the matter, Leckner reviewed the timeline of Parsons’ dealings with city hall since he first contemplated moving the bar: