One injured when semi drags pickup in Park Rapids

A local man was transported to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash Jan. 25 in Park Rapids.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report, the accident was reported at 9:19 a.m. on U.S. Hwy. 71 in Park Rapids.

The report says the accident occurred when a 2022 Volvo semi tractor with a utility trailer, driven by Juan Lopez-Rodriguez, 53, of Correctionville, Iowa, failed to yield to a southbound 2005 Ford F-350 while turning left out of a business access onto Hwy. 71.

The front-end of the Ford, driven by Matthew Tichy, 46, of Menahga, hit the passenger side of the trailer. Lopez-Rodriguez then drove onto County 28 and stopped, dragging the Ford a short distance before it was dislodged.

Also responding to the scene were personnel with the Park Rapids Police Department, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Park Rapids Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.

Tichy was transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the report states. Lopez-Rodriguez was not injured.

Airbags deployed in the F-350, the report states. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and no alcohol was involved. Road conditions featured snow and ice.