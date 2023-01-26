STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.

One injured when semi drags pickup in Park Rapids

A Menahga man was hospitalized Jan. 25 after his F-350 collided with a semi trailer that failed to yield while turning onto U.S. Hwy. 71.

CrashReport.png
By Staff reports
January 26, 2023 11:49 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A local man was transported to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash Jan. 25 in Park Rapids.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report, the accident was reported at 9:19 a.m. on U.S. Hwy. 71 in Park Rapids.

The report says the accident occurred when a 2022 Volvo semi tractor with a utility trailer, driven by Juan Lopez-Rodriguez, 53, of Correctionville, Iowa, failed to yield to a southbound 2005 Ford F-350 while turning left out of a business access onto Hwy. 71.

The front-end of the Ford, driven by Matthew Tichy, 46, of Menahga, hit the passenger side of the trailer. Lopez-Rodriguez then drove onto County 28 and stopped, dragging the Ford a short distance before it was dislodged.

Also responding to the scene were personnel with the Park Rapids Police Department, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Park Rapids Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tichy was transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the report states. Lopez-Rodriguez was not injured.

Airbags deployed in the F-350, the report states. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and no alcohol was involved. Road conditions featured snow and ice.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE
CrashReport.png
Local
Three injured in vehicle rollover
A driver and two juvenile passengers from Colorado were sent to the hospital in Bemidji after a Jan. 25 rollover in Farden Township.
January 26, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota
UPDATE: Name released of pedestrian killed by train near Detroit Lakes
January 23, 2023 04:56 PM
Minnesota
Fargo man killed in Becker County snowmobile crash
January 23, 2023 02:33 PM
Minnesota
Minor injuries reported after Bagley school bus accident
January 11, 2023 05:17 PM

Related Topics: CRASHESACCIDENTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
012823.N.PRE.RyanAnderson9661.jpg
Local
Park Rapids Council approves ALDI conditional use permit
The grocery store chain plans to break ground this spring on a 20,664-square foot location.
January 26, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
012823.N.PRE.PRSchoolBoard9435.jpg
Local
New grant may help Park Rapids ‘grow your own school psych’
The school board learned Jan. 23 that the district is part of a group of districts partnering in a $3.8 million DHS grant to increase mental health services in the schools.
January 26, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
CenturySchoolEntrance4642.jpg
Local
Falling interest rates brighten outlook for PR Schools’ bond sale
An investment advisor's pre-sale report suggests favorable bond rates, if interest rates continue trending downward through Feb. 6.
January 26, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Delivery man delivering holding parcel box to customer
Local
USPS: Mail delivery in Park Rapids running on time
Despite reports of delays in other parts of Minnesota, personnel with the U.S. Postal Service say mail in the Park Rapids area is being delivered in a timely manner.
January 26, 2023 08:21 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish