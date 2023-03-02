Northern Lights dancers part of Nuvo event

A group of 27 dancers from Northern Lights participated in the Nuvo dance convention and competition Feb. 24-26 in Minneapolis.

Competing were Sammie Nelson (high gold), Brooklyn Sitala (gold), Izzy Doll (gold), Pasleigh Brakke (high gold), Maddison Shepherd (high gold), June Anderson (high gold), Savannah Starmer (gold), Mayson Woodrum (high gold), Stella Hunt (high gold), Natalie Tusow (high gold), Alexa Osterman (high gold), Izzy Brakke (high gold), Macy Goochey (high gold), Paige Royer (high gold), Izzy Doll/Brooklyn (high gold) and Nora Tusow/Kenzie Strasburg/Stella Hunt (high gold).

Nuvo dance scholarships were received by Sammie Nelson, Pasleigh Brakke, Izzy Brakke, Lizzie Siefert, Marcella George and Alexa Osterman.

