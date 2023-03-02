99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Northern Lights dancers part of Nuvo event

27 local dancers traveled to Minneapolis

NLDCAward030423.E.PRE.jpg
Participating in this year's Nuvo dance competition in Minneapolis, six members of the Northern Lights dancers also were awarded Nuvo scholarships.
Contributed / Northern Lights Dance
March 02, 2023 08:12 AM

A group of 27 dancers from Northern Lights participated in the Nuvo dance convention and competition Feb. 24-26 in Minneapolis.

Competing were Sammie Nelson (high gold), Brooklyn Sitala (gold), Izzy Doll (gold), Pasleigh Brakke (high gold), Maddison Shepherd (high gold), June Anderson (high gold), Savannah Starmer (gold), Mayson Woodrum (high gold), Stella Hunt (high gold), Natalie Tusow (high gold), Alexa Osterman (high gold), Izzy Brakke (high gold), Macy Goochey (high gold), Paige Royer (high gold), Izzy Doll/Brooklyn (high gold) and Nora Tusow/Kenzie Strasburg/Stella Hunt (high gold).

Nuvo dance scholarships were received by Sammie Nelson, Pasleigh Brakke, Izzy Brakke, Lizzie Siefert, Marcella George and Alexa Osterman.

