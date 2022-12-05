North pole comes to Park Rapids
The American Legion Auxiliary hosted a drive-through Santa's workshop on Dec. 4.
According to the sign in the parking lot on Sunday, the Park Rapids American Legion was somewhere between the north pole and Santa’s house.
Meanwhile, a line of cars wrapped halfway around the block, full of families waiting to visit Santa’s drive-through workshop.
The American Legion Auxiliary hosted the children’s Christmas party, with merry elves running back and forth between waiting vehicles and an ice house, relaying requests for age-appropriate presents for boys and girls.
Todd Cadwell and Erin Hensel embodied Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“We love doing this for the kids,” said Cadwell. “This is our second year doing this, and we just absolutely love helping out the community in every way we can.”
“Those kids are so cute,” said Hensel, “and they’re so appreciative. It’s a great way to spend part of your holiday season.”