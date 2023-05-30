99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Nominate an Outstanding Hubbard County Senior Citizen

Nominations are now being sought for the 2023 Hubbard County Outstanding Senior Citizen Volunteer Award.

072022.N.PRE.OutstandingSeniors9670.jpg
Theora Goodrich and Carl Malm were recognized as the Hubbard County Outstanding Seniors of the year July 15, 2022 at the Hubbard County Fair.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Today at 1:19 PM

Nominations from residents are now being sought for the 2023 Hubbard County Outstanding Senior Citizen Volunteer Award.

Nominees must be age 70 or older by June 1, 2023.

The award recognizes outstanding senior citizens who have contributed their time and talent to benefit their community after reaching the age of 65.

They will be honored at the Hubbard County Fair from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14 with a program and lunch from.

Official nomination forms are available at the MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action office at 120 North Central Ave. in Park Rapids. For more information, call 218-732-7204. Nomination forms are due by the end of the day on Monday, June 16.

