Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

No injuries in US Hwy. 71 crash

A Honda CR-V attempted a U-turn and was struck by a Dodge van July 24 outside Park Rapids.

Hwy71Crash.072623.N.PRE.0505.jpg
The northbound shoulder of U.S. Hwy. 71, about a mile south of Park Rapids, was a crash scene Monday afternoon, July 24.
Robin Fish / Enterprise
By Staff reports
Today at 2:01 PM

A driver was cited following a non-injury, two-vehicle crash Monday, July 24 outside Park Rapids.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a trooper responded at approximately 2:47 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 71, approximately one mile south of Park Rapids.

Investigation showed a Dodge van driven by Suk Subba, 36, of Fargo, N.D. and a Honda CR-V driven by Darcy Fjosne, 44, of Perham were both southbound when Fjosne attempted a U-turn to proceed north and was struck.

No injuries occurred, the release states. Fjosne was cited for unsafe change of course.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
ParkRapidsLibrary8724.jpg
Local
Kitchigami Regional Library seeks more Hubbard County funds
1h ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
072223.N.BP.AIRPLANES 12.jpg
Local
Aircorps Aviation celebrates the restoration of 2 World War II-era planes
1h ago
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
MenahgaSchoolExt2021Right.jpg
Local
Menahga All School Reunion celebrates 100 years
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
SauersAtBigTimbers.071523.N.PRE.submitted.jpg
Members Only
Business
New motel, ice cream parlor takes pride in Itasca State Park community
7h ago
 · 
By  Robin Fish
MenahgaSchoolExt2021Right.jpg
Local
Menahga All School Reunion celebrates 100 years
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
IceCreamContest.072623.N.PRE.9588.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Nevis catches crowd for Muskie Days
1d ago
 · 
By  Robin Fish
TrinityChurchPRExteriorMay2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Trinity Church to be deconsecrated
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports