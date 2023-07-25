No injuries in US Hwy. 71 crash

A driver was cited following a non-injury, two-vehicle crash Monday, July 24 outside Park Rapids.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a trooper responded at approximately 2:47 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 71, approximately one mile south of Park Rapids.

Investigation showed a Dodge van driven by Suk Subba, 36, of Fargo, N.D. and a Honda CR-V driven by Darcy Fjosne, 44, of Perham were both southbound when Fjosne attempted a U-turn to proceed north and was struck.

No injuries occurred, the release states. Fjosne was cited for unsafe change of course.