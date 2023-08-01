Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

No injuries in Nevis crash

A GMC Sierra backed into a Hyundai Tuscon on July 26.

CrashReport.png
By Staff reports
Today at 2:33 PM

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday, July 26 in Nevis resulted in no injuries.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at 12:12 p.m. at County 2 and Main Street in Nevis.

Before arriving, the responding deputy learned there were no injuries.

The deputy’s investigation showed that a 2019 GMC Sierra driven by Gordon Anderson, 70, of Lincoln, Neb., turned onto Main Street West, followed by a 2018 Hyundai Tucson driven by Vicky Peterson of Walker. The report says Anderson saw a parking spot but passed it, then put his vehicle in reverse and backed into the Tucson, resulting in minor body damage to both vehicles.

The drivers exchanged insurance information and the scene was cleared by 12:58 p.m. No citations were issued.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Marijuana buds_stock photo
Members Only
Minnesota
Recreational cannabis has arrived in Minnesota. What are its health benefits, risks?
5h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
PRCulturalCenterMural080223.N.PRE.png
Local
First treaty rights museum in Minnesota to open in Park Rapids
8h ago
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
TrinityCongregation080223.N.PRE.jpg
Local
After a century of service, Trinity Church closes
17h ago
 · 
By  Sarah Smith, For the Enterprise
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
GoldenGirl2Pint080223.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Menahga blueberry farm shares bounty with seniors
21h ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
TrinityCongregation080223.N.PRE.jpg
Local
After a century of service, Trinity Church closes
17h ago
 · 
By  Sarah Smith, For the Enterprise
Marijuana buds_stock photo
Local
Park Rapids citizen takes shot at pot moratorium
6d ago
 · 
By  Robin Fish
2ndStreetMuralPatenaudeLennonx072923.N.PRE.jpg
Local
A Scandinavian homage – downtown Park Rapids celebrates its third mural
4d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen