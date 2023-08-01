No injuries in Nevis crash

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday, July 26 in Nevis resulted in no injuries.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at 12:12 p.m. at County 2 and Main Street in Nevis.

Before arriving, the responding deputy learned there were no injuries.

The deputy’s investigation showed that a 2019 GMC Sierra driven by Gordon Anderson, 70, of Lincoln, Neb., turned onto Main Street West, followed by a 2018 Hyundai Tucson driven by Vicky Peterson of Walker. The report says Anderson saw a parking spot but passed it, then put his vehicle in reverse and backed into the Tucson, resulting in minor body damage to both vehicles.

The drivers exchanged insurance information and the scene was cleared by 12:58 p.m. No citations were issued.