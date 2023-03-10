6 months – only $2
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Friday, March 10
Crime & Courts
Election 2022 Guide
Park Rapids Jobs
Puzzles & Games
Garage Sale Map
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Crime & Courts
Election 2022 Guide
Park Rapids Jobs
Puzzles & Games
Garage Sale Map
6 months – only $2
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign in
Account
6 months – only $2
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Local
Nine Nevis band seniors recognized by director
Nine senior band members at Nevis School were celebrated on March 6. Each student was presented with a picture collage of their years in band and a t-shirt from the college they will be attending next fall. Senior band students attending were, front row, from left, Addison Lindow, Liddy DeWulf, choir director Lisa Moses, Sofie Anderson, Spencer Lindow. Back row: Ethan Klimek, Mallory Kowalke, TJ Johnson, Luke McNamee and Kiley Lindow.
Contributed / Lisa Moses
March 10, 2023 04:06 PM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.
The Trust Project
What is this?
RELATED COVERAGE:
Red Lake State of the Band Address focuses on past progress, future hopes
March 10, 2023 05:05 PM
Wild prepare for life without Kirill Kaprizov: ‘It’s going to take everyone’
March 10, 2023 04:30 PM
Minnesota House mulls proposals to eliminate, reduce Social Security tax
March 10, 2023 04:15 PM
Will the recent attack on a Minneapolis trans woman be charged as a hate crime?
March 10, 2023 03:58 PM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.
The Trust Project
What is this?
What To Read Next
Local
Bids awarded for Century drop-off lane, high school HVAC
March 10, 2023 03:55 PM
·
By
Robin Fish
Local
LeMier urges dropping 3 core teachers, adding STEM staff
March 10, 2023 01:55 PM
·
By
Robin Fish
Local
Treaty Rights & Culture Museum seeks $650K from legislature
March 10, 2023 01:34 PM
·
By
Lorie Skarpness
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Must Reads
Local
123-year-old courthouse is getting a new roof
March 10, 2023 11:28 AM
·
By
Shannon Geisen
Frolic at Menahga’s St. Urho Days
March 06, 2023 05:50 PM
·
By
Staff reports
Local
Remember to spring ahead on Saturday
March 10, 2023 08:46 AM
·
By
Staff reports
Local
Guess when the bald eagle chick will hatch and win prizes from the Park Rapids Enterprise
February 28, 2023 08:58 AM
·
By
Staff reports
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.