Nine Nevis band seniors recognized by director

NevisHighSchoolBandSeniors031123.P.PRE.jpg
Nine senior band members at Nevis School were celebrated on March 6. Each student was presented with a picture collage of their years in band and a t-shirt from the college they will be attending next fall. Senior band students attending were, front row, from left, Addison Lindow, Liddy DeWulf, choir director Lisa Moses, Sofie Anderson, Spencer Lindow. Back row: Ethan Klimek, Mallory Kowalke, TJ Johnson, Luke McNamee and Kiley Lindow.
Contributed / Lisa Moses
March 10, 2023 04:06 PM

