New Year baby – and trophy walleye – is catch of the day for local couple

The first baby born at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids entered the world a week early on New Year’s Day and after a long car ride from Lake of the Woods where his family had gone on a weekend fishing trip.

Lucas Oren Milton is the son of Sloan Paulson and Clyde Milton, who live north of Itasca State Park.

The couple and their three children headed on a family fishing trip to Lake of the Woods Friday, Dec. 30. They stayed in a sleeper fish house four miles out on the lake.

“My due date was Jan. 7, and my other three I went overdue with and was induced,” Paulson said. “I kind of thought I would end up going overdue, and that didn’t happen.”

On the morning of Dec. 31, the couple caught a 31.5-inch walleye.

Sloan Paulson and Clyde Milton caught this trophy walleye together on Dec. 31 while staying on Lake of the Woods. Just after midnight, Sloan's water broke and on Jan. 1 their son Lucas was born. Contributed / Sloan Paulson

“It’s what they call a trophy walleye,” Paulson said. “We all really like fishing and had a good time catching fish. I guess Lucas wanted to get out and go fishing, too, because that night we kind of packed up everything because we were planning on leaving on Sunday. At 12:24 a.m. New Year’s Day, I woke up and went to use the bathroom and it felt like my water broke.

“I have three other kids but I was induced with all of them, so I’ve never naturally gone into labor. So I was trying to figure out if my water really broke or if it was something else. I waited a little bit and then I finally woke up my boyfriend and told him I thought we should probably start trying to head home or to a hospital or somewhere. I hadn’t started having contractions yet, but I started right after I told him. The kids were sleepy and kind of confused about leaving in the middle of the night.”

A long drive to the hospital

They woke up their three children and started packing their pickup.

“We left the lake a little after 1 a.m.,” Paulson said. “I texted my mom, Holly Paulson, so she could come over to the house to sit with the kids. We were hoping if we didn’t make it to Park Rapids we could possibly make it to Bemidji.”

The drive took longer because of fog and freezing fog.

“The roads were really, really slippery, so we just took our time,” she said. “Once we got close to our home area, it was comforting to know there were family close by who could help with the other kids.

“We got home about 4:30 or 5 a.m. That was such a relief. Once I got into the hospital, I was having strong contractions, but they ended up inducing me because it had been so long since my water broke.”

Lucas Oren Milton was born at 7:57 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and 20 inches long.

“Oren was Clyde’s dad’s middle name,” she said.

Family connections

Lucas has an aunt, Carly Paulson, with a New Year’s Eve birthday.

“She was born in the Park Rapids hospital, too,” she said.

Lucas went home Jan. 2.

“He’s a good baby, really calm and alert,” she said.

Lucas' family cut their fishing vacation at Lake of the Woods short so they could make it to the hospital in Park Rapids, where he made his appearance on New Year's Day. Contributed / Sloan Paulson

Paulson said they are looking forward to bringing their new baby to visit other family members. “His grandma, Gail Traun, went to school in Park Rapids and lives near me, too,” she said. “We are all pretty close.”

When Lucas is older, he will be told about how he made the family’s fishing trip even more memorable.

“It’s definitely a Minnesota story,” she said. “We have been talking about doing a Lake of the Woods fishing trip every year as a family to celebrate his birthday. This was our first trip fishing there.

“We usually go ice fishing on Itasca, but there has been so much snow that we hadn’t gone out yet this year. We thought maybe we should just rent a fish house at a place where they plow the roads, so all we would have to do is just pack our bags and drive up. It sounded easier for us to do with me being pregnant. There were bunk beds in there and a little cookstove, so once we got there we stayed there and made all of our meals there until we had to leave.”

Paulson said the older kids enjoy hunting, fishing and doing other outside activities, and she expects Lucas will be joining in as soon as he’s old enough.

Back to the walleye

Both Paulson and Milton had a part in catching the trophy walleye.

“We went out to start the generator, so we could make coffee that morning and we had a rattle reel down,” she said. “The fish ended up biting so I set the hook and was trying to pull it in, but it was so heavy and fought so hard it was kind of burning my fingers with that line. I was saying Clyde’s name loud enough so he could hear me out there but not so loud it woke the kids up. He finally came in and I told him I had a big fish and he needed to pull it in. So it was a team effort.”

Both grew up in Bagley. “He’s a couple of years older than me, but we knew each other all through school,” she said.

The couple plans to get a replica made of their big catch.

“We are going to have a taxidermist make a mount we can hang on the wall with a picture of Lucas and the rest of the family and the story in the newspaper,” she said.

Paulson said getting time off to bond with her new son is not a problem.

“I work for my dad, Rob,” she said. “He owns the construction company, Integrity Contracting Inc., and Lucas is their seventh grandchild.”