New year at Park Rapids schools brings big changes for students and parents

PARK RAPIDS — The Park Rapids School Board received reports from staff leadership Monday, Aug. 21 about the impending start of the new school year and some big changes coming with it.

Superintendent Lance Bagstad said the PRoject 309 facility improvements are on track, both financially and schedule-wise.

The pavement pickup/drop-off semi-loop on the elementary side of Century School has been milled as of Friday, Aug. 18, on the way to being resurfaced. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

He said Century Middle School’s pickup/drop-off loop has reached the punchlist stage, where the bulk of the work has been completed with the exception of some tweaks. “There’s a few things that need to be fixed,” he said, “but that is going to be such a positive addition to our facility over there, for our families and our kids.”

A small group of children play Wednesday, Aug. 9, on the new middle school playground, built during spring 2023 on the west side of Century School. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Bagstad added that kids in the Century Adventures activity program have already been playing on the new playground equipment, and resurfacing of the drop-off lane on the elementary side is underway. He reported that the new bus garage will start to go up soon, and structural steel is already being installed on the high school’s new seventh and eighth grade wing.

School staff will be coming back Monday, Aug. 28, Bagstad said, and there is now a road connecting Huntsinger Avenue to Helten Avenue on the north side of the hockey arena. “Good improvements,” he said.

The school's business manager, Kent Fritze, said auditors would be on site this week, working on the district's 2022-23 financial reports.

Park Rapids High School Principal Jeff Johnson said the first day of school at his building will be for ninth grade students only. He also noted that he has been receiving requests from parents to consider moving the date of graduation up a week, in line with the early end of the school year, due to PRoject 309.

Century School Principal Mike LeMier discussed setting a vision for what Century will “look like, act like, feel like” as a pre-K to grade 6 building, once the 7-8th grade wing at the high school is finished. “It feels like we’re starting a new school,” he said.

LeMier also noted that the new parking and pickup/drop-off area on the west side of the school will call for updated safety procedures.

The new middle school parking lot and pickup/drop-off loop on the west side of Century School has been paved, striped and signed as of Friday, Aug. 18. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Activities Director Jeremy Nordick reported on the first week of fall sports practices, including a tennis invitational over the weekend and cross-country, tennis and volleyball action this week.

The school board also heard reports about special education teacher staff training, the process of assigning routes for the district’s new buses, and the first meetings of the year for the committees reviewing English language curricula, implementing new math curricula and planning for crisis management.

Bagstad noted while the buildings are changing and the high school has temporary egress routes, staff will need to be trained about what to do in case of a fire drill, etc.

Asked how Century School will educate parents about the doors facing the new drop-off area not being open during the school day, LeMier mentioned a video on the school’s Facebook page and information going out to students’ families.

“The nice thing is, it’s one year,” he added. “Then we’ll have those doors fobbed and have a secure entrance over there as well.”

In consent items and general business, the school board:



Approved a distance learning and e-learning days plan for 2023-24. A distance learning day is planned for Oct. 19; e-learning days may be held when school is closed due to inclement weather, etc.

Hired Heather Hopkins as a school health professional, Darlene Tienter as a cook’s helper and Andy Klein as a bus driver, pending successful completion of a bus endorsement.

Approved the first reading of a behavioral interventionist job description and posted for the position.

Approved second readings of the 2023-24 technology implementation and virtual academy handbooks and policies regarding the Family and Medical Leave Act, harassment and violence, and school district systems accountability.

Acknowledged a $1,500 donation from the Wolf Lake Wolf Pack to the high school Business Professionals of America chapter.

Approved payments presented for July, totaling $5,375,376.

The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the “aquarium” at the Park Rapids Area High School media center, a special time due to the Labor Day holiday.